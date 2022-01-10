A federal appeals court upheld the fraud convictions Monday of two former top executives of the collapsed Sonoma Valley Bank, and the attorney for a major borrower, for concealing their roles in millions of dollars of dubious loans.
You just read:
Judge upholds former Sonoma Valley Bank execs’ fraud convictions, but tosses their sentences
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.