Public Notice 2022 Structural Pest Control Rules

January 11, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to amend and enact rules LAC 7:XXV.141(J). These amendments are being made to edit a reference letter changing the reference from “K” to “J.” The Notice of Intent will be published in the January 2022 State Register. Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Kelly Moore, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Suite 3000, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on February 10, 2022. A public hearing on these rules will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in the Veterans’ Auditorium at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70806.