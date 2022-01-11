Submit Release
Interstate 80 Closed Between Exits 81 and 86

Brookville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that Interstate 80 eastbound is currently closed in Jefferson County between Exit 81:  PA 28 Hazen and Exit 86:  PA 830 Reynoldsville due to a tractor trailer rollover that is blocking both lanes.  Motorists should use caution in the area.

The detour route is as follows:  Exit 81: PA 28 Hazen to PA 28 North to US 119 South to Exit 97:  US 219 - Brockway/DuBois.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

