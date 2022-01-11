Interstate 80 Closed Between Exits 81 and 86

​Brookville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing that Interstate 80 eastbound is currently closed in Jefferson County between Exit 81: PA 28 Hazen and Exit 86: PA 830 Reynoldsville due to a tractor trailer rollover that is blocking both lanes. Motorists should use caution in the area.

The detour route is as follows: Exit 81: PA 28 Hazen to PA 28 North to US 119 South to Exit 97: US 219 - Brockway/DuBois.

