Counseling Connection Releases Guide on Children’s Mental Health Crisis
Counseling Connection released a new guide for therapists and parents on how to help their children during the national emergency on mental health.
COVID-19 has deeply affected the mental health of everyone, but especially children. They have had school closures, social isolation, limited extracurricular activities, and missed many milestones. In 2020, the CDC reported that 1 in 5 children was diagnosed with a mental health illness. Still, only 20% were receiving care from a mental health specialist.
There has been a significant rise in reported mental health issues in children. The percentage of mental health emergency visits for children ages 5 to 11 has risen by 24%. For kids and teenagers ages 12 to 17, the number has risen 31%.
Suicide attempt emergency visits were 50% higher in 2021 compared to 2019 for girls ages 12 to 17. In addition, studies show that LGBTQ youth and children of color are at a higher risk of depression and anxiety amidst the pandemic.
The Counseling Connection guide explains that a significant issue in this crisis is that 75% of children and teens aren’t getting the help they need. The pandemic has made it increasingly harder to access professional services. Parents may struggle with lacking insurance coverage, finding the right provider in their area, and not realizing their children need help.
Many schools also struggle to get enough mental health providers on their staff. The National Association of School Psychologists recommends one mental health professional per 500 students. Maine is the only state that currently meets that standard.
Parents may consider building a routine for their children to help predictability and protect their mental health during difficult times. Communities can also help by urging local, state, and federal legislators to invest in programs that support children’s mental health. Therapists can build relationships with pediatricians to help support youth struggling with mental health.
People interested in learning more about how to help the national emergency on children’s mental health can go to the Counseling Connection Get Started page to learn more.
Nancy Cowden
Nancy Cowden
