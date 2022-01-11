Media Contacts:

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the District Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial District

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Judge in the Tenth Judicial District (consisting of Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, and Webster counties) provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Melodie T. Bellamy, Kearney; Morgan R. Farquhar, Cambridge; and Bryan S. McQuay, Alma.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Hastings, Adams County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Stephen R. Illingworth.