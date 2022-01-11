Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How Mental Health Clinics Converted Clients Through Websites
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a new guide that provides three examples of mental health clinic websites that are effective for converting clients. It explains how a mental health practice is the digital storefront that will hopefully turn visitors into clients.
Having a mental health provider has become increasingly crucial as nearly 1 in 4 adults, and 1 in 6 children have a mental illness. Approximately 50% of those people don’t receive treatment.
There are a few key factors the guide covers to help gain a potential client’s trust and convert them into a patient. A priority should be making sure the website has a design that builds brand awareness, displays the services, and encourages visitors to take the next step to connect with the clinic. Here are three examples that show how to craft a website to have a high conversion rate.
The Center of Grief and Trauma Therapy has a few key factors that aid in their website success.
• Strong call-to-actions on every page
• Clear steps for getting started
• Compassionate, compelling language
• Strong brand and calming imagery
• Detailed therapist bios and video
NYC Therapeutic and Wellness take a slightly different approach but still have success. Their website includes:
• Eye-catching header image
• Calming shades of blue
• Conversational, relatable messaging
• Strong, frequent call-to-actions
• Easy-to-find information
• User-friendly contact form
Holistic CFT takes the methods of both previously shown and combines them with:
• Inclusive imagery and messaging
• Easy-to-find services
• Multiple call-to-actions
• Calming color palette
• Insurance tab in the main-nav
There are different approaches for having a successful mental health clinic website. However, there are a few key factors that should be included on a home page. The most important to include are strong and frequent call-to-actions, eye-catching images, and easy-to-find service information.
Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients organize their websites for a modern and user-friendly design. The mental health website should break the barriers to entry and properly display one’s work. People interested in growing their mental health website can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.
