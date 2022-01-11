Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,300 in the last 365 days.

Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How Mental Health Clinics Converted Clients Through Websites

Mental Health Website Examples

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a new guide that provides three examples of mental health clinic websites that are effective for converting clients. It explains how a mental health practice is the digital storefront that will hopefully turn visitors into clients.

Having a mental health provider has become increasingly crucial as nearly 1 in 4 adults, and 1 in 6 children have a mental illness. Approximately 50% of those people don’t receive treatment.

There are a few key factors the guide covers to help gain a potential client’s trust and convert them into a patient. A priority should be making sure the website has a design that builds brand awareness, displays the services, and encourages visitors to take the next step to connect with the clinic. Here are three examples that show how to craft a website to have a high conversion rate.

The Center of Grief and Trauma Therapy has a few key factors that aid in their website success.

• Strong call-to-actions on every page
• Clear steps for getting started
• Compassionate, compelling language
• Strong brand and calming imagery
• Detailed therapist bios and video

NYC Therapeutic and Wellness take a slightly different approach but still have success. Their website includes:

• Eye-catching header image
• Calming shades of blue
• Conversational, relatable messaging
• Strong, frequent call-to-actions
• Easy-to-find information
• User-friendly contact form

Holistic CFT takes the methods of both previously shown and combines them with:

• Inclusive imagery and messaging
• Easy-to-find services
• Multiple call-to-actions
• Calming color palette
• Insurance tab in the main-nav

There are different approaches for having a successful mental health clinic website. However, there are a few key factors that should be included on a home page. The most important to include are strong and frequent call-to-actions, eye-catching images, and easy-to-find service information.

Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients organize their websites for a modern and user-friendly design. The mental health website should break the barriers to entry and properly display one’s work. People interested in growing their mental health website can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.

Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
email us here

You just read:

Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How Mental Health Clinics Converted Clients Through Websites

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.