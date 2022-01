Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on How Mental Health Clinics Converted Clients Through Websites

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a new guide that provides three examples of mental health clinic websites that are effective for converting clients. It explains how a mental health practice is the digital storefront that will hopefully turn visitors into clients.Having a mental health provider has become increasingly crucial as nearly 1 in 4 adults, and 1 in 6 children have a mental illness. Approximately 50% of those people don’t receive treatment.There are a few key factors the guide covers to help gain a potential client’s trust and convert them into a patient. A priority should be making sure the website has a design that builds brand awareness, displays the services, and encourages visitors to take the next step to connect with the clinic. Here are three examples that show how to craft a website to have a high conversion rate.The Center of Grief and Trauma Therapy has a few key factors that aid in their website success.• Strong call-to-actions on every page• Clear steps for getting started• Compassionate, compelling language• Strong brand and calming imagery• Detailed therapist bios and videoNYC Therapeutic and Wellness take a slightly different approach but still have success. Their website includes:• Eye-catching header image• Calming shades of blue• Conversational, relatable messaging• Strong, frequent call-to-actions• Easy-to-find information• User-friendly contact formHolistic CFT takes the methods of both previously shown and combines them with:• Inclusive imagery and messaging• Easy-to-find services• Multiple call-to-actions• Calming color palette• Insurance tab in the main-navThere are different approaches for having a successful mental health clinic website. However, there are a few key factors that should be included on a home page. The most important to include are strong and frequent call-to-actions, eye-catching images, and easy-to-find service information.Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients organize their websites for a modern and user-friendly design. The mental health website should break the barriers to entry and properly display one’s work. People interested in growing their mental health website can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.