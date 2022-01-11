Calvin Cassady’s Search for Fulfillment After Near-Death Experience
"Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back" explores questions of life, existenceMISSOURI, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Questions regarding life and existence such as what lies waiting after life ends have been pondered upon since the beginning of spirituality and philosophy. With his book, Calvin Cassady explores the matter and provides his own perspective based on his own encounters with death and the pain stemming from it, as well as a near-death experience. He invites his readers to join him in "Bridging the Gap: A Spiritual Journey to Heaven and Back."
Calvin asks the question: "How does one transcend mankind to a heavenly being, the known to the eternal mystery?" He recounts the moment when his life changed forever, when he went from being an ordinary southwest Missouri teenager to a victim of an automobile accident that set the vehicle he was in on fire, and sending him to another plane. He recounts that other plane of existence, the valley of the shadow of death, and how he was at the cusp of eternal life. Calvin recounts experiencing eternity around him, the absolute certainty of heaven, and the Almighty before him. His judgment also awaited him, bringing forth in him a sense of emptiness and the need of fulfillment.
"Bridging the Gap" explores not just that incredible event but the life that followed, how Calvin lived since then and searched for fulfillment. He shows that process and experience through his spouse and children, his friends and students, as well as total strangers. Calvin shows how his life has been guided by a higher power, how he has been on a great spiritual adventure, and the learnings he has gained from it all.
Calvin shares the extraordinary results in life that occur when one devotes oneself to Christ. He says to his readers: "While you continue your spiritual journey, remember that faith, hope, and love conquer all. May your journey be fruitful, and may God's peace be with you."
About the Author
Calvin Cassady is a retired educator with a career that spanned 40 years teaching middle school through college aged students. He served as director of Christian Education at the local Episcopal Church for 15 years. Now he serves on the Tribal Council for the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, a federally recognized Indian tribe in Northeast Oklahoma. Cassady hosts "Intermission," a weekly podcast relating issues of the pandemic. Cassady has been featured on Rebuilding Your Life with Susan Sherayko. He enjoys outdoor activities and quality family time. He has two daughters and four grandsons. He lives with his wife Vicki in Carl Junction, Missouri.
