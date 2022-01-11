Beacon Media + Marketing Released a New Guide on Establishing a Strong Mental Health Brand
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a new guide that helps mental health businesses establish themselves with a strong brand. Having a clear understanding of the company helps potential clients know what the business is.
Branding is not just the logo but who the business is as a whole. One’s mental health brand encompasses many factors, such as your logo, colors, typography, vision, message, and anything else that can impact potential clients.
Having visuals is essential for how the company wants to look and its message. Every color has a different meaning and associated feelings, so choosing the company colors is important. Also, selecting the right typography is essential for the messaging that is being conveyed to clients.
There are few steps that can help start the establishment of a mental health brand.
1. Brand Discovery Meeting: This sets the stage for who the business is and shows mental health professionals the visions of the clinic. This is what can become an “elevator pitch.”
2. Name the Clinic: Consider factors like what the competitors are called and what kind of clinic the business is.
3. Brand Tagline: A tagline is a short phrase that captures the brand. It tells people who the business is and what drives the clinic to the future.
4. Picking the Imagery: Choosing the suitable logo, font, and imagery is extremely important for how potential clients will view the clinic.
The guide described how another great way to establish a strong mental health brand is using imagery that reflects the kind of wanted clientele. Make sure to put up images of the types of people the clinic would like to treat. If it’s a family therapist, add photos of families and children. This will help guide the potential target audience to the clinic.
Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients discover their brand. They always start the branding process with a conversation with their clients, asking the right questions to understand the “why” behind their work and what value they bring to their patients. People interested in growing their mental health brand can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Adrienne Wilkerson
