Turnagain Social Club Releases Guide on How Technology Can Enrich Older Adults Lives

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnagain Social Club released a guide that shows how older adults can utilize technology to enrich their lives. There are many factors that can help them learn, connect, and grow.

There is a stigma of older adults not being able to use newer technology. However, people over the age of 65 have increased their internet usage the most over the last 20 years. Devices like computers and iPads are user-friendly and allow anyone to use them.

The internet provides options to connect with new people, friends, or your family. By using devices like iPads and phones, older adults can easily call their family. It’s an easy way to stay connected to the kids and grandkids.

Computers offer an easy way to learn new things. There are many free online courses that can help people do everything step by step. Computers also have games on them to play like Solitaire. There are also older adult exercise classes that can be followed along with to help keep up mobility and be healthy.

The guide covers several services that provide opportunities to watch movies, TV shows, and more. The internet also can be used to research any events at museums, theaters, tours, and shopping venues.

The internet is an easy way to learn new things. There are several classes, and many answers to things can be found online. Seniors may also use the internet as a way to read blogs, news, or watch videos.

The guide also explains how the internet can be used to find, read, and buy new books. It can also be helpful for accessing audiobooks. Many may find this as a better alternative if they have trouble with their eyesight. It is also better for people with Alzheimer’s disease who may enjoy books more when listening to them.

Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day, and they take seniors on outings.

