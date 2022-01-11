Governor Phil Scott Appoints Golrang (Rey) Garofano to Vermont House Of Representatives

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Golrang (Rey) Garofano, Democrat, to fill the Chittenden-8-1 House District vacancy. Garofano replaces former Representative Marybeth Redmond (D-Essex) who resigned last month.

“Rey is a dedicated public servant with a proven track record of commitment to her community and state,” said Governor Scott. “Her experience working on diversity, equity and inclusion issues will provide an important perspective in the House, as will her time with the Department for Children and Families (DCF). I’m confident she will hit the ground running.”

Garofano has been a public servant at the State of Vermont for 16 years, serving in various leadership roles supporting Vermonters, including the most vulnerable. She currently serves as a child care quality program administrator at the DCF. She has a deep personal commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and has been actively engaged in multiple community projects over the last decade to promote racial equity and inclusion in and around Essex.

“I am truly honored to be appointed to represent Essex as a state representative,” said Garofano. “I know that many of our community members struggle with access to affordable housing, high health care costs and earning a living wage, and I will work hard on behalf of Essex to address these challenges in Montpelier.”

Garofano is an active participant on the Essex Westford School District Board (EWSDB), serves on the board of Voices for Inclusion Essex and Westford and is also on the EWSD Equity Policy advisory committee, which is tasked with implementing the Board’s equity policy.

Keeping with tradition, because former Representative Redmond served as a Democrat, Governor Scott made the appointment from a list of candidates submitted by the local Democratic committee.

