Health Insurance in Irving continues to see spike in enrollment numbers for 2022

An Irving health insurance agent, says the latest numbers from CMS is more proof that Americans are getting the affordable healthcare they need.

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Insurance in Irving continues to see significant increases in the number of enrollments as Americans continue to sign up heading into another new year. According to recent statistics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, enrollment for the Affordable Care Act has sharply increased for 2022 with more than 923,000 new signups. Of those numbers, 80% are returning members while 20% are new members, further proving that Americans are excited about the current administration’s promise for lower premiums under the American Rescue Plan.More information can be found at http://Insurance4Dallas.com/Irving-health-Insurance If you remember, open enrollment began November 1 — with the deadline for the January 1 effective date being December 15. Enrollments have soared ever since, including a spike in individuals and families who now have Irving health insurance . The good news is that individuals who haven't joined up yet have until January 15 to make their selection. Coverage will begin on February 1 if they do so. According to various studies, rates will be cheaper in the future, with half of ACA participants qualifying for a Silver level plan that costs $10 or less per month. For millions of low- and middle-income families, this might be a significant opportunity.Rick Thornton, an Irving health insurance agent , says this is a golden opportunity for so many Americans. According to a statement on the White House website, a family of four with an annual household income of $90,000 may see their monthly premium drop by $200 each month. The Black community is expected to see the biggest benefit, largely because they were previously unable to afford it thanks to their income status, inability to access transportation, or live in an area where there is limited food. All of this is quickly changing, however, just as the bill was intended to do.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.Insurance4Dallas1817 W. Pioneer Dr. #1009Irving, TX 75061

