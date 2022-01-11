DIFS Warns Consumers of Possible MCCA Refund Scams

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 833-ASK-DIFS, Michigan.gov/MCCArefund

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 11, 2022

(LANSING, MICH) The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is encouraging consumers to be on the lookout for scammers who may try to exploit the recent announcement that Michigan drivers will be receiving refunds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) in 2022.

"Whenever there is a widespread distribution of funds to consumers, inevitably there will be bad actors who attempt to take advantage of the situation in order to steal personal information or money from consumers," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "Your refund check or ACH deposit will come directly from your insurer, and you will not have to take any action to receive it. Never give out personal information to a caller claiming to be from your insurance company."

In December, the MCCA announced it will refund Michigan policyholders $400 per vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021. The funds will be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance companies by March 9, 2022, and DIFS has directed insurers to issue refund checks or ACH deposits to consumers as expeditiously as possible, but in no event later than 60 days after the transfer of funds, which is May 9, 2022.

If you are contacted by anyone claiming to be a representative of the MCCA, your auto insurance company, or another official, end the communication with the individual reaching out to you, and contact your auto insurer directly. Consumers who have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

If you would like to learn more about the MCCA refunds, DIFS has launched a consumer FAQ page at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. The webpage contains important information and answers common questions about the refund timeline, eligibility requirements, and tells consumers what to do if they have questions or concerns about their refunds.

