Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Releases Guide on Differentiating the Flu and Lyme Disease

Lyme Disease

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine released a new guide that helps differentiate the flu and Lyme disease. Several of the symptoms are the same, but Lyme disease could last longer than the flu.

Some similar symptoms would include:

- Chills
- Fever
- Achiness
- Sweats
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Sore throat

Other common flu symptoms include a runny nose, diarrhea and coughing. Although these are not common symptoms of Lyme disease, it can’t be ruled out.

The easiest way to tell if someone has Lyme disease is if they’ve been bitten by a tick. The area will typically look like a bullseye rash. However, an NIH article noted that 16% of LD patients never saw a rash.

With Lyme disease, the flu-like symptoms could also be accompanied by:

- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath
- Numbness or tingling in your hands and feet
- Nerve pain
- Heart palpitations
- Facial paralysis

The duration of the symptoms is a way to tell the difference. Flu symptoms usually last five to seven days. However, Lyme disease symptoms can last much longer since the disease can have up to three stages.

- Acute First Stage: The symptoms usually last one to four weeks, with flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, headaches, fatigue and muscle and joint pains.

- Early Disseminated Second Stage: This stage can last anywhere from one to four months, with symptoms like headaches, pain, weakness, heart palpitations and numbness in your arms and legs.

- Late Persistent Stage of Lyme Disease: This stage includes long term medical problems, such as arthritis, facial paralysis, memory and mood problems, sleep issues and even difficulty speaking.

Dr. Ridinger from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia that specializes in treating Lyme disease. She takes an integrative approach to medicine and is a board-certified family physician. For people living with chronic fatigue or experiencing other common symptoms of Lyme disease, they can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.

