Akorn Receives EU Approval for its Edible Coatings for Fresh Fruit Shelf-Life Extension
Akorn Technology edible coatings for fresh produce approved for use in European Union (EU) on fresh fruit with either edible skin or inedible peel.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akorn Technology (”Akorn”) www.akorn.tech is pleased to announce that its edible coatings for fresh produce have been approved for use in the European Union (EU) on fresh fruit with either edible skin or inedible peel.
Akorn’s proprietary, revolutionary formulation containing corn zein and other plant-based, upcycled ingredients has been deemed suitable for use for the surface treatment of tree and pome fruit, stone fruit, tropical fruit, citrus and melons, among others.
“Akorn leads the way in offering sustainable, plant-based, edible coatings to deliver better, safer, longer-lasting and tastier produce and eliminate the need for plastic packaging,” said Anthony Zografos, Founder and CEO of Akorn.
“Other new coatings have not received broad or even any EU approval. Approvals to date have been limited to fresh produce that must be peeled before eating, a lower standard,” said Xander Shapiro, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Akorn.
Akorn enables sustainable agriculture and production and drives higher food security and improved nutrition. Its coatings cut moisture, rot, and decay losses in half in the supply chain and offer a plug-and-play solution fresh produce growers, packers and shippers want to adopt.
Leading stone, pome and tropical fruit growers and packers on three continents are now conducting onsite runs. Akorn-coated fruit are now available for sale at select global retailers.
About Akorn Technology, Inc.
Founded in 2019, Akorn is a startup that uses upcycled, non-GMO corn and rice by-products to manufacture all-natural, clean label, non-GMO, plant-protein-based edible coatings platform for whole and cut fresh produce. Akorn coatings double or triple fresh produce shelf life and deliver long-lasting and safe produce. Its mission is to promote better nutrition and taste and prevent food waste throughout the produce supply chain by enabling producers and retailers to deliver harvest-fresh, tastier, and longer-lasting fruits and vegetables. Akorn’s coatings can be customized on-demand and on-site for different crops, with a broad range of additional functionalities (antimicrobials, fungicides, surface finishes, etc.). For more information, visit https://akorn.tech
Contacts:
Anthony Zografos PhD, Founder Akorn Technology, az@akorn.tech
+1 415-612-0497
Xander Shapiro, Co-Founder Akorn Technology, xander@akorn.tech
+1 415 793 4995
Contacts for Latin America and Europe upon request (languages Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Swedish, Greek)
