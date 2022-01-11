Winter Parka Jacket For Women Canada - Sustainable Women’s Waterproof Winter Coat Updated

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest addition to Frank And Oak’s outerwear range for women is an upgrade of the brand’s previous iteration of the Alpine winter coat, now with a mock shearling neck lining for added comfort, coziness and warmth.

More details can be found at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The updated product has been crafted with 55% recycled polyester from used plastic bottles and 45% sustainable organic cotton, making the garment eco-conscious and guilt-free for wearers.

The multifunctional coat is ideal for both extreme weather conditions and everyday wear. The breathable dual layer of textured cotton and polyester is perfect for dynamic winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding. Water-repellent and wind-resistant, the coat keeps wearers warm in temperatures as low as -25°C, thanks to its animal-free Featherless Primaloft™ PowerPlume® insulation. The innovative faux-down is made entirely of recycled materials, crafted into silky soft plumes that mimic the look and feel of natural down, with the added benefit of retaining heat even when wet. This, combined with the new shearling collar, ribbed cuffs, and outside waist adjustment, makes the garment adjustable for comfort and fit, to keep body heat in and water out.

As practical as it is stylish, the brand’s Alpine winter coat also features a vertical welted chest pocket on the inside, as well as an inner storage snap pocket, ideal for safely tucking away smart devices. For extra storage space, the coat also includes an outside chest pocket and two regular hand pockets with recycled polyester fleece lining.

The winter parka jacket for women wouldn’t be a Frank And Oak creation without the trademarks of the brand, like the NATULON® recycled zipper tape, a flag label on the right side sleeve and inside placket emblem embroidery and, of course, information printed on the inside, explaining the jacket’s features.

Fully machine washable and free of animal-derived materials, Frank And Oak’s updated coat is available in a stylish and wintery white pepper, cozy coffee bean, and classic black colour options, in women’s sizes from XS to XL.

https://youtu.be/SRi_CJ6AZlI

Interested parties can find out more by visiting: https://ca.frankandoak.com

