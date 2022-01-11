MySolar Announces Launch of Major Hiring Push for 2022

MySolar Beck Home Residential Solar Installation Jan. 2022 505-705-1111 MySolar Home Car Charger Residential Solar Installation Jan. 2022 Contact Us at 505-705-1111 MySolar - Clean Affordable Renewable Energy | 505-705-1111

MySolar, an Albuquerque, NM, based solar company, is launching a major hiring push of sales associates to grow its company in 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MySolar, an Albuquerque, NM, based solar company, is launching a major hiring push in 2022 to grow its company in several cities in the State of New Mexico including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Belen, Los Lunas, and Silver City, just to name a few. The goal is to hire at least 12 new team members during this initial hiring push. Annual wage estimates for the new position ranges from $86,000 to $325,000.

MySolar founder and owner, Eddy Standefer, “We are very excited about our prospects for a huge 2022. New Mexico is a great place live, do business and sell residential/commercial solar. With, Kefty Eaton our new Sales Manager, and the new sales associates we bring on from this big hiring push, the skies the limit!”

Candidates can apply by uploading their resume to our website on the Job Openings page. From there they will have the opportunity to meet, Kefty, our company Sales Manager, to discuss the position.

About MySolar

WE ARE A GREEN ENERGY COMPANY—WE DESIGN, ENGINEER, AND INSTALL CUSTOMIZED PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS

A photovoltaic system uses solar panels to absorb and convert sunlight into electricity, and a solar inverter to convert the output from direct to alternating currents. Every installation is 100% customized to your needs. We design high performance solutions for all New Mexico roof types, including pitched metal, asphalt shingle, tile roofs, flat roofs, ground mounts, or carports. Experience with local building code compliance and approval processes, allows us to get you to saving money, and making an environmental impact within 8-12 weeks.

WE’RE A LOCAL, PRIVATELY OWNED BUSINESS

Our main business office is in Albuquerque. Besides Bernalillo County, we install our solar systems in Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Placitas, Belen, Los Alamos, and surrounding areas. We take pride in our personal and focused approach to every project, understanding that any future project depends on the success and customer satisfaction of a completed project in our community. Knowing New Mexico architecture, specifically flat roofs, gives us an advantage over out-of-state providers. We install the highest quality, industry-leading solar panels, inverters and components, enabling us to offer a 25-year warranty on the entire system. Our local teams are highly trained, providing experienced and meticulous workmanship, and professional customer service—not only during the initial installation, but over the lifetime of your system.