Introducing LiveDifferent: Bringing Motivational Assemblies into the 21st Century

This youth charity has developed innovative and dynamic online assemblies that leave students more compassionate, resilient and hopeful.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiveDifferent is pleased to announce it is bringing school-wide assemblies into the 21st century with its motivational, engaging, and interactive presentations.In the midst of an era where in-person gatherings may be limited and online events can often be yawn-inducing, LiveDifferent has created an interactive, live-streamed assembly that can be broadcast throughout an entire school.With over 200 online events under their belt, LiveDifferent is excited about this new era of connecting with students digitally, and the feedback from students and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive."LiveDifferent has mastered online assemblies !” says Sandra Costa, Guidance Counsellor of Grant Park High School. “They have figured out how to provide the feel of an in-person assembly via a virtual presentation. The student engagement was through the roof! The host has an effortless ability in connecting to students and making them feel seen and heard."“We have discovered a unique way to bring hundreds of students together to have a meaningful and empowering experience, without needing to be in the same room,” explains Johnny Henderson, LiveDifferent's Director of Youth Programs. “Every class logs onto the presentation from their classroom TV or Smartboard and gets to interact throughout the 1-hour assembly. Over the course of the hour, LiveDifferent’s presenters interact with a panel of student leaders from the school to hear their stories and perspectives, and also hear from the entire student body through their personal devices using an interactive platform.”Since 2000, LiveDifferent has reached over 1.6 million students with their in-person assemblies and continues to find ways to impact using a variety of digital tools. 83% of students surveyed report that LiveDifferent online assemblies are as good if not better than other in-person events.“It has been incredible that we have still been able to engage closely with thousands of students through our online assemblies and Circles leadership program… students' entire lives are online, so it only makes sense to extend our programs in a way that connects digitally,'' Johnny explains.“The LiveDifferent Circles presentations are perfect for the current times we live in,” states Darryl Dickson, Principal of Wakaw School. “The presentations on "Resilience" and "Empathy" were both exactly what our students needed at this point in the year and the format kept them active and engaged.”According to the organization, it is imperative for today’s youth to feel connected with their peers and experience a sense of belonging in their school - and LiveDifferent has discovered innovative ways to do that. The organization’s live-streamed assemblies bring important conversations to the forefront and challenge students in kindness.If you have any questions or would like to connect, please visit https://livedifferent.com/circles/online-assemblies/ About LiveDifferentLiveDifferent was established as a Canadian charity in 2000 and officially began international operations in 2005. From the very beginning, the charity has been passionate about making a difference in people’s lives through youth empowerment presentations, humanitarian Build programs, and leadership development opportunities. Over the past 20 years, LiveDifferent has had the opportunity to speak to over 1.6 million students, to build over 500 homes/schools/etc, and to mentor more than 4,500 students/interns/volunteers. LiveDifferent’s charitable programs are generously supported by the Boston Pizza Foundation, WestJet, Servco Canada, CWB, and Maxim Truck and Trailer.