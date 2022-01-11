WWCG Investments LLP Bringing a Brighter Future to Developing Countries with their Award Winning Infrastructure Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- WWCG INVESTMENTS LLP, an infrastructure development and project management consulting company were announced as winners of the highly coveted, Global Business Outlook’s “Fastest Growing New Infrastructure Investment Company” at the 7th Annual Global Business Outlook Annual Awards held on the 10th of January 2022.
WWCGI’s ingenuity and innovative approach to developing humanitarian infrastructure throughout the developing world benefiting underprivileged communities is having huge impacts in its short period of operations.
WWCG INVESTMENTS LLP opened in Singapore on the 19th of May 2021 with a diverse team of handpicked experts, to now expanding globally to help fulfil its ever-growing needs and demands for its services.
WWCG Investments LLP, with its global projects specialising in Humanitarian Aid Infrastructure Projects in developing countries is proud to be a recognised Award-Winning Holdings & Investment company
Here is what Matthew Lee, CEO of WWCGI had to say when his company was nominated for the awards in early October 2021.
“We carefully select our consultants in order to offer our customers foremost quality of expertise together with extensive experience of industry practices. Our consultants have a substantial track record of executing major consulting assignments involving organisation, widespread deployment, multi geography, and on the advisory and monitoring for continuous process improvement. It is a privilege and an honour to be nominated in the first year of WWCGI coming to Singapore, regardless of the outcome it’s still full steam ahead.”
About WWCG INVESTMENTS LLP
WWCG INVESTMENTS LLP is a leading infrastructure development and project management consulting company, helping Governments, Corporations, Entrepreneurs, and Organizations achieve significantly more efficient, effective, and financially profitable operations in developing countries. Our experienced consultants strive hard every day to ensure that the countries they serve also receive maximum benefits.
Mr Said Ishak
Mr Said Ishak
WWCG INVESTMENTS LLP
+65 6818 6185
info@worldwideconsulting.co