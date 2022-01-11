Railcar Leasing Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 14.2 Bn In 2020 and CAGR Of More Than 9% Through 2030

According to a recently published report, the global railcar leasing market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 15,000 Mn by the end of 2022.

UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advent of sensor-integrated railcars with access to a series of advanced tracking and real-time monitoring services has been the prime reason advancing the demand for railcar leasing . These services are being integrated into bundled service offerings by key railcar lessors.Asia Pacific has had the bulk of railway cars leased in recent years. This is due to increased urbanization and growing transportation of industrial goods within the emerging Asia Pacific economy. In the transportation of goods, both, leased railcars and railroads play a major role.Further, elevating cargo size and volume has pushed rail freight transportation usage, and more specifically, railcar leasing. This not only provides safe movement of kilo-tons of volume but also provides a way to reliably track real-time data of the leased railcars via integrated sensors and tracking platforms in place for the same.On the back of these factors, railcar leasing is anticipated to surpass US$ 14.2 Bn in 2020, and the market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 9% through 2030.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=264 Why are Future Projections Even Better than Historical Trends?From 2015 to 2019, the global railcar leasing market exhibited an impressive growth rate of 8%. Over the forecast period of 2020-2030, this industry is expected to show remarkable growth prospects. This is attributed to the fact that, industrialization is on the rise in a majority of high potential areas across the world.Historically, industrial and automotive goods have been transported from one location to another using railway networks as one of the most reliable sources of transportation. Mounting growth of industrial sectors, especially in developing economies, along with the presence of established rail infrastructure is aiding market expansion across regions.A standard freight train came at a cost of less than US$ 50,000 a decade earlier. Today, it stands between US$ 100,000 and US$ 150,000. This has been the main reason for a majority of consumers increasingly opting for railcar leasing instead of purchasing a newer railcar.Moreover, railcars find application usage across various end-use markets, which is the prime reason attributing to the compounding growth of railcar leasing. Adding to this fact, multiple research and collaborations being undertaken by numerous key players to develop performance-enhanced railcars are also aiding market development.For instance, VTG started testing its wagons developed under project m2 in collaboration with DB Cargo. These newly developed wagons utilize 3-6% lesser traction energy, produce 3-8dB lesser noise, and are incorporated with various digital enhancements.Similarly, key railcar lessors are adopting intuitive strategies so as to capitalize on growing rail transport requirements in high-potential regions. Owing to these broad factors, railcar leasing demand is likely to increase substantially, expanding at a CAGR exceeding 9% throughout the 2020-2030 assessment period.Why is Railcar Leasing Beneficial in the Long Run?The most important factor for a shipper leasing its own railcars is greater control of the supply chain. Further, shippers are not subject to supply and demand difficulties of other users of the same railway type in case of railcar leasing.Shippers manage transport capacity directly through the relation between their car fleet and production lines. Furthermore, demurrage costs are reduced to a greater extent when the lessor and asset management agency properly maintain a record of the leasing timeline and manage the railcars efficiently.Moreover, private railcars sometimes act as storage units when the receiver is unable to handle delivery or facilitate the timely unloading of goods. However, it must be noted that, railcar leasing is a relatively long-term commitment, and is subjected to various regulations (generally extended for 30 years or more).Need more information about Report Methodology? Key Segments CoveredRailcar Type• Hopper Cars• Boxcars• Tank Cars• Flat Cars• Gondolas• Intermodal• Refrigerated Box Cars• Other RailcarsEnd Use• Agri-produce, Forestry and F&B Products• Mining Products• Petrochemicals & Gases• Automotive & Components• Energy Equipment & Products• Rail Products• Industrial Goods• Construction GoodsRegion• North America• Latin America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa This will give it access to 18,000 railcar containers worldwide, leased to customers in the gas, food, cryogenic, and pharmaceutical sectors. Further, GATX has also spent in expanding its maintenance facilities in Ware County, in 2018, which is planned to be completed in two phases.• VTG, in 2020, partnered with Nexxiot to utilize its temperature sensors in its wagons, and provide real-time monitoring of its high-value temperature-sensitive goods. 