WellSpring Home Health Releases Guide on How Veterans Can Get Home Care Away From the VA
EINPresswire.com/ -- WellSpring Home Health released a guide that shows how veterans who live far from a VA can receive home care. As people age, it can become more difficult to do daily tasks, and home care can help them with their medical or daily needs.
The AARP reports that 90% of people over 65 would prefer to stay at home. There are places like WellSpring Home Health that offer care at home.
The guide discusses some common challenges people face while aging and how they help with day-to-day activities, like getting dressed, eating, or bathing. Having difficulty with these challenges can make it hard to access medical services without leaving your home.
There are two programs that veterans can apply for if they don’t live near a VA. The VA Aid and Assistance Program (VA A&A) can be met with the following criteria:
• Need help with daily activities, such as dressing, eating, or bathing.
• Have to stay in bed all or most of the time due to illness.
• Live in a nursing home because of mental or physical disabilities.
• Your corrected vision measures at 5/200 or less, or your visual field is 5 degrees or less.
Veterans can also apply to the Homemaker and Home Health Aide Care program if they receive VA Standard Medical Benefits. This program is for veterans who have documented that they struggle with daily activities.
There are two services that home care can help with. One is medical, which can help with any medical issues. Veterans can receive professional help from registered nurses, specialists in medical social work, and various therapists.
The second service can be for nonmedical needs like bathing and grooming, preparing and eating meals, running errands, housekeeping, transportation, and bowel or bladder care.
Seniors often benefit from knowing that they still have independence but are getting help when needed in the comfort of their own home.
WellSpring Home Health is a fully licensed and certified home care agency in Tacoma, Washington. The agency also serves the communities of Wasilla and Anchorage, Alaska. It offers both unskilled home care services and skilled nursing. The agency offers services such as speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical social work, and more.
Interested parties can learn more about WellSpring Home Health and inquire about home care services by visiting their website.
Joyce Ibanga
