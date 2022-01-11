McKee Administration submits Electrifying Transportation Guide to the General Assembly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – On December 30, the McKee Administration submitted a comprehensive report to the General Assembly that provides strategic policy guidance for improving access to electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state.

The report, entitled "Electrifying Transportation, A Strategic Policy Guide for Improving Public Access to Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure in Rhode Island," was a joint effort led by the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), Department of Transportation (DOT) and Division Motor Vehicles (DMV), with input from the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Department of Health (DOH).

"I was proud to sign the Act on Climate, which puts Rhode Island on a sustainable pathway toward a future of net-zero emissions," Governor McKee said. "The 'Electrifying Transportation' report continues our commitment to renewable energy and showcases that this is an objective across multiple agencies in state government. I thank the agencies and partners who contributed to this valuable guide, which puts us on the road toward a cleaner future."

"Accelerating our adoption of clean transportation solutions is vital if we are to meet our greenhouse gas emissions reduction mandates under the 2021 Act on Climate," said State Energy Commissioner Nicholas S. Ucci. "This policy guide identifies strategies to increase the adoption of electric vehicles and utilization of charging stations; improve physical access; promote equitable deployment; and ensure continued investment for transportation infrastructure. I look forward to collaborating with our elected leaders and valued stakeholders to advance this important work."

Signed in April 2021 under the leadership of Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island General Assembly, the Act on Climate sets mandatory emissions reduction targets culminating in net-zero by 2050. Today, more than a third of our state's carbon emissions are linked to the transportation sector, primarily resulting from our use of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.

"This plan is another vital stepping stone on which Rhode Island will create the path toward accomplishing our climate change initiatives," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said. "It expands upon our pilot electric vehicle charging station program implemented in partnership with OER and National Grid. This fast-track plan for the electrification of our transportation system through public and private partnerships is a real move toward reduction of carbon emissions from transportation in Rhode Island."

"The DMV is pleased to partner with other state agencies to keep Rhode Island moving toward a healthier and more sustainable future in line with our climate change and emissions reduction goals," said Walter Craddock, DMV Administrator.

The "Electrifying Transportation" report identifies several priorities for 2022 and beyond. These include:

- reinvest in and refine incentive programs for electric vehicles and charging stations; - demonstrate progress in electrifying public transit, school buses and medium to heavy duty vehicles; - conduct an analysis to understand future impacts on transportation revenue streams; - support a 100% Renewable Energy Standard; and - demonstrate action through commitments and accountability.

In the 2021 legislative session, the General Assembly directed OER, DOT and DMV to "develop a plan for a statewide electric vehicle charging station infrastructure in order to make such electric vehicle charging stations more accessible to the public." The agencies collaborated on the development of this report to identify priorities and coordinate action over the coming years. The agencies engaged the public to solicit advice and feedback during the creation of this report.

The full report may be viewed at www.energy.ri.gov/evplan.

To read more about how Rhode Island is addressing climate change mitigation and resiliency, please visit: http://climatechange.ri.gov.