Barnegat Volunteer Fire Department Installs New Fire Station Exhaust Removal System

The Barnegat Volunteer Fire Department installed a vehicle exhaust removal system to protect its members from dangerous diesel exhaust exposure.

The most valuable asset we have are our volunteer firefighters who freely give their time to protect and serve the members of our community. They must be protected as well.” — Martin Lisella, Barnegat Township Business Administrator

BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the Barnegat Volunteer Fire Department installed a vehicle exhaust removal system to protect the members of their department from diesel exhaust exposure. Diesel exhaust particulate has long been known as a human carcinogen.

There are numerous studies documenting firefighters’ increased risk of contracting cancer. In 2019, Governor Phil Murphy passed a law known as “Thomas P. Canzanella Twenty First Century First Responders Protection Act.” Thomas Canzanella was a Deputy Chief of the Hackensack Fire Department who passed away at the early age of 50 from cancer. This new law provides firefighters, both career and volunteer, with the ability to receive workers’ compensation benefits for any type of contracted cancer. The only limitation is that the firefighter must be under the age of 76, with seven years of service.

The exhaust system, installed by Clean Air Company, connects directly to the vehicle tailpipe and vents the carcinogenic gases out of the building. The system, designed by Plymovent, is activated when the vehicle starts and disconnects automatically from the exiting vehicle, so response times are not impacted.