GPB Capital Investor Update - January 2022
Iorio Altamirano LLP Continues to Investigate Claims on Behalf of GPB investors; Investors Encouraged to Contact Law Firm to Review Legal Rights.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPB Capital investors are encouraged to contact New York securities arbitration law firm Iorio Altamirano LLP to review their legal rights.
As it remains unclear, what if any future distributions limited partners of GPB Capital’s private placement offerings might recover, Iorio Altamirano LLP continues to investigate claims on behalf of investors. The recent sale of assets by GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP, and other GPB limited partnerships, does not guarantee significant distributions for investors.
Investors can potentially recover investment losses by filing lawsuits in the form of FINRA arbitration claims against broker-dealers that sold GPB private placement offerings for large commissions. These brokerage firms had a duty to properly vet the GPB offerings, their general partner, and the general partner’s principals.
There are serious concerns that broker-dealers may have failed to conduct reasonable due diligence about GPB Capital and the GPB funds.
Investors should be aware that claims against broker-dealers or investment advisory firms for recommending and selling the GPB Capital private placement offerings are still entitled to future distributions from GPB if any are made.
According to publicly available records, through 2021, GPB Capital investors have won over $2.4 million in monetary awards in 10 out of 12 (over 83%) arbitration claims that have proceeded to a final hearing.
However, investors should be aware that they have six years to file FINRA arbitration claims.
Accordingly, Iorio Altamirano LLP encourages all investors who purchased GPB Holdings, LP, GPB Holdings II, LP, GPB Automotive Portfolio, LP, GPB Waste Management, LP, or GPB Cold Storage, LP through broker-dealers, especially those that purchased the private placement offerings in 2016, to act now to preserve their legal rights.
GPB investors are encouraged to contact New York securities arbitration lawyers August Iorio and Jorge Altamirano of Iorio Altamirano LLP at august@ia-law.com, jorge@ia-law.com, or toll-free at (855) 430-4010 for a free and confidential consultation and review of their legal rights.
About Iorio Altamirano LLP:
Iorio Altamirano LLP is a national securities arbitration law firm based in New York, NY. The law firm pursues FINRA arbitration claims nationwide on behalf of investors to recover financial losses arising out of wrongful conduct by financial advisors and brokerage firms.
