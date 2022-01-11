HGSK Gives Back During the Holidays

HGSK | Philadelphia Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation Law Firm

Our personal injury law firm gives back. We donated to charities including Philabundance, Helping Harvest, and Allentown Second Harvest Food Bank.

For HGSK, it has always been about more than just living and working in the communities where we practice law, but also giving back to those during the holidays.” — James C. Haggerty, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer, & Kupersmith P.C. has given back in a big way to some of the most deserving and hardworking charities in Pennsylvania. We are proud to support these fantastic organizations who tirelessly work to support our communities, working magic with the limited resources and staff that they have—especially during the pandemic. Our personal injury law firm has made it a tradition to give back to our communities, and these years, charities are special and embody the same values we have as lawyers.

One of the charities we gave back to was Philabundance in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley Region. Founded in 1984, Philabundance was based on the principle that no one should go hungry while healthy food goes to waste. Their mission has been to end hunger for good by reducing food waste and turning it into nutritious meals. In 2020 alone, Philabundance distributed more than 55 million pounds of food—unbelievable considering it was during a pandemic.

Another important charity we gave back to was Helping Harvest in Greater Berks County. This organization collects, purchases, stores, and distributes over 7 million pounds of food annually. What is impressive about this is that the food is distributed in just Berks and Schuylkill Counties, meaning those 7 million pounds can go a long way to helping these communities fight hunger.

We also gave back to Allentown Second Harvest Food Bank in Lehigh Valley. Originally started in 1982 with just 15 agencies, it has now exploded into a network serving over 200 agencies in a six-county area. Like the other two charities, Second Harvest is dedicated to distributing food to needy people and eliminating waste in the food industry. During the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Second Harvest distributed more than 11.8 million pounds of food to individuals in need.

Here at HGSK, we are proud to give back to our communities and the organizations that help build a better place for us all to live, work and play. We cannot say enough good things about these organizations and the many others who work so hard for residents of Pennsylvania.

