Holter ECG Monitoring Market Tastes Success with Growth in Healthcare Industry with 9.1% CAGR by 2025

Holter ECG Monitoring Market

Pocket size holter monitors have gained immense traction over the years, which contributes to the growth of the market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Holter ECG Monitoring Market by Component, Lead Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global holter ECG monitoring market was valued at $226.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $418.3 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2017 to 2023. The holter ECG monitoring-mounted design segment accounted for half of the total market share in 2016.

Heart-associated disorders is the leading cause of death worldwide, with the evidence of approximately 2,200 men and women succumb to cardiovascular diseases every year, which has surpassed all forms of cancer-related deaths combined so far in the U.S. alone. Thus, combating the problem of increase in incidence of heart diseases has become the focus of the medical community over the years. This demands continuous monitoring of heart rhythm, which attracts several manufacturers to introduce advanced holter monitors in the market.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4627

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Holter ECG Monitoring Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝘁- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4627?reqfor=covid

Based on the component the global market is classified into wired holter monitors, wireless holter monitors, and holter analysis systems & software. Holter analysis systems & software have witnessed immense technological advancements in the recent years, which contributes to the highest growth rate of this segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Based on lead type, the market is divided into patch type single lead holter monitors, 3 lead holter monitors, 6 lead holter monitors, 12 lead holter monitors, and other lead types. Patch type single lead holter monitors have registered the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Whereas, 12 lead holter monitors have dominated the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to continue this trend throughout the forecast period.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Holter ECG Monitoring Market trends from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

•The Holter ECG Monitoring Market forecast is studied from 2018 to 2025.

•The Holter ECG Monitoring Market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography industry.

•A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

•The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Holter ECG Monitoring Market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The region offers lucrative opportunities for players that operate in the holter ECG monitoring market, due to its high population base, increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness towards preventive care of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, countries such as India and China serve as the major contributors, as the holter ECG monitoring market is continuously evolving in these countries.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Fukuda Denshi Co Ltd., Hill-Rom Company, Inc., Schiller AG, Mindray Medical International Limited, and BPL Medical Technologies.

❝𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝐔𝐩 𝐓𝐨 𝟮𝟱% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭, 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟭𝟱𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮❞

𝗧𝗼 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁, 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝘁- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4627

𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗡𝗨𝗘- 𝗔 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗿𝘆 (𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗼𝗻-𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱, 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹) 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 (𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟭𝟬% 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁):

Medical Device Coatings Market

Forensic Technology Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.