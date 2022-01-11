U.S. Organic Food Flavors market Is Expected to Reach $234.3 Million by 2026: Allied Market Research

Surge in side effects of artificial flavors and rise in health awareness among consumers drive the growth of the U.S. Organic Food Flavors market. The beverages segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share. Moreover, demand for organic food flavor increased as people become more health conscious after the pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Organic Food Flavors market generated $112.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $234.3 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in side effects of artificial flavors and rise in health awareness among consumers drive the growth of the U.S. Organic Food Flavors market. However, shortage in supply of raw materials, higher costs of organic farming, and difficulties in getting organic certification restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in number of end-use applications present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 132 + Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14933

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the U.S. Organic Food Flavors market.

The pandemic led to temporary closure of flavor production hubs, disrupted supply chain, and shortage of labor force, which in turn, hampered the market growth, especially during the initial phase.

On the other hand, demand for organic food flavor has happened to increase as people have become more health conscious since the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. Organic Food Flavors market based on product type and distribution channel.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on theU.S. Organic Food Flavors Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14933?reqfor=covid

Based on product type, the fruit & vegetable segment held the highest market share in 2016, holding around one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2026. The report discusses other segments such as spices, herbs, meat seafood, & poultry.

Based on distribution channel, the beverages segment held the largest market share in 20216 holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the nutrition & supplements segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14933

Leading players of the U.S. Organic Food Flavors market analyzed in the research include Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nature's Flavors Inc., Sovereign Flavors, Monster Beverage Corporation, Allen Flavors, Inc., Aromatech SAS, Blue Pacific Flavors, Inc., and Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com