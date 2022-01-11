Power Electronics Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Power Electronics Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Power Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Power electronics involves studying, analyzing, and designing circuits that convert electrical energy from one form to another. It is extensively utilized in consumer electronics, such as television (TV) sets, personal computers (PCs), battery chargers, etc. Presently, numerous manufacturers are introducing modern power electronics, wherein electric power is converted using semiconductor switching devices. These devices include thyristors, diodes, power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET), insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), etc.

Power Electronics Market Trends:

The growing dependence on consumer electronics, owing to the elevating levels of urbanization and disposable incomes, is primarily driving the power electronics market. In line with this, the rising popularity of electronic devices, including fan regulators, air conditioners, induction cooking, vacuum cleaners, uninterrupted power systems (UPS), etc., is propelling the product demand. Moreover, the escalating adoption of various electronic devices, such as pumps, blowers, rotary kilns, arc furnaces, elevators, compressors, etc., in several manufacturing units, including textile mills, is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, power electronics is gaining traction in the automotive industry for enabling electric power steering, interior lighting, seat control, braking system, central body control, etc., in vehicles., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the inflating requirement for safe, luxurious, and smart vehicles with integrated infotainment systems is also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the growing product utilization in off-the-road (OTR) vehicles, on account of the increasing number of construction and mining activities, is expected to fuel the power electronics market over the forecasted period.

Power Electronics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Device:

• Power Discrete

o Diode

o Transistors

o Thyristor

• Power Modules

o Intelligent Power Module

o Power Integrated Module

• Power ICs

o Power Management Integrated Circuit

o Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Breakup by Material:

• Silicon

• Sapphire

• Silicon Carbide

• Gallium Nitride

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Power Management

• UPS

• Renewable

• Others

Breakup by Voltage:

• Low Voltage

• Medium Voltage

• High Voltage

Breakup by End User Industry:

• Automotive

• Military and Aerospace

• Energy and Power

• IT and Telecommunication

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

