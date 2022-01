Dental Consumables Market: North America to Dominate Market through 2028; Europe to Witness Steady Growth Over 2022-2028

Dental Consumables

Global Dental Consumables Market Overview: Dental consumables are used to treat dental disorders such as tooth restoration, periodontal diseases, dental caries, dental impairments, and problems associated with gingival tissues, among others. Dental consumables are used for temporary dressings, in root canal therapy, and dental restorations such as bridges, fillings, and crowns, dental implants, impression materials, and prosthetic materials. Drivers: Rise in number of filled primary teeth is expected to augment the growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, as reported by Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019 Report, during 2011-2016, the number of filled primary teeth increased by 1.7 for not-poor children, 1.8 for female children, and 1.9 for Mexican American children. Increasing number of dental visits is expected to boost growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, as per the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2017, around 84.9% of children (2 to 17 years of age) in the United States visited the dentist. Restraints: Lack of dental professionals, especially in emerging economies, is expected to hamper growth of the market. For instance, as reported by the National Health Profileโ€™s 2018 report, there are just only 2.7 lakh dentists registered with the Dental Council of India, of which the government employees only 7,239 dentists. Market Trends: Growing demand for dental consumables, such as sealants, is expected to aid in the growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, CDCโ€™s 2019 report, during 2011 to 2016, around 48% of adolescents (aged 12 to 19 years) and 42% of children (aged 6 to11 years) had dental sealants on permanent teeth. Moreover, increasing research and development activities are expected to drive growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, in 2020, a research team from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil announced the development of dental adhesives with different concentrations of lithium niobate and to evaluate their antibacterial/physicochemical properties. Competitive Landscape: Key players active in the global dental consumables market are Septodont, 3M ESPE, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Patterson Companies, Biomet Inc., Nobel Biocare, Ultradent Products, Zimmer Dental Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Danaher Corp., Heraeus Kulzer Inc., LaunchPad Medical, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., among others.