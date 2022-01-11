Dental Consumables Market: North America to Dominate Market through 2028; Europe to Witness Steady Growth Over 2022-2028
EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
Dental consumables are used to treat dental disorders such as tooth restoration, periodontal diseases, dental caries, dental impairments, and problems associated with gingival tissues, among others. Dental consumables are used for temporary dressings, in root canal therapy, and dental restorations such as bridges, fillings, and crowns, dental implants, impression materials, and prosthetic materials.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
Rise in number of filled primary teeth is expected to augment the growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, as reported by Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019 Report, during 2011-2016, the number of filled primary teeth increased by 1.7 for not-poor children, 1.8 for female children, and 1.9 for Mexican American children.
Increasing number of dental visits is expected to boost growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, as per the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2017, around 84.9% of children (2 to 17 years of age) in the United States visited the dentist.
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Lack of dental professionals, especially in emerging economies, is expected to hamper growth of the market. For instance, as reported by the National Health Profile’s 2018 report, there are just only 2.7 lakh dentists registered with the Dental Council of India, of which the government employees only 7,239 dentists.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
Growing demand for dental consumables, such as sealants, is expected to aid in the growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, CDC’s 2019 report, during 2011 to 2016, around 48% of adolescents (aged 12 to 19 years) and 42% of children (aged 6 to11 years) had dental sealants on permanent teeth.
Moreover, increasing research and development activities are expected to drive growth of the global dental consumables market. For instance, in 2020, a research team from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil announced the development of dental adhesives with different concentrations of lithium niobate and to evaluate their antibacterial/physicochemical properties.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Key players active in the global dental consumables market are 𝗦𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗼𝗻𝘁, 𝟯𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗘, 𝗜𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗩𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗚, 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗡𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗹 𝗕𝗶𝗼𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗨𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗭𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗛𝗲𝗻𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀𝗽𝗹𝘆 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽., 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗲𝘂𝘀 𝗞𝘂𝗹𝘇𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗣𝗮𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀.
