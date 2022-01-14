Top Product Innovations appoints Marcus Hamaker as Chief Operations Officer
Marcus Hamaker joins Top Product Innovations
TPI, producer of the best-in-class Phenomenal Aire™ IAQ product line, names Marcus Hamaker as COO to drive growth across commercial and residential markets
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TPI, an IAQ provider rapidly establishing itself as a market leader across North America, and with strong international expansion ambitions, has appointed Marcus Hamaker as the company's Chief Operations Officer. His appointment became effective Dec 1st, 2021.
— Alan Rosenberg, CEO at TPI
An industry veteran, Marcus’s career spans over 25 years and has involved a range of executive leadership and strategic consulting roles. With his proven capability to drive operational excellence, Marcus’s leadership responsibilities at TPI will encompass strategic planning, market development, sales, service and marketing functions.
With TPI continuing to more than double its year-on-year revenues within the North American marketplace and on the verge of major international expansion, Marcus has joined the company at a critical period in its development. As Marcus states “Phenomenal Aire™ has already established itself as a feature rich and reliable product line with strong loyalty across our partners and customers. As TPI experiences ongoing growth and success, my role is to ensure that the business, behind the product, scales both effectively and efficiently. When it comes down to it, it's the people that make the difference. ”
Commenting on the appointment Alan Rosenberg, CEO at TPI, said “With his extensive experience leading multi-disciplinary teams in the US, Marcus is the ideal candidate to join our executive team. I know that Marcus’s track record, expertise and passion for customer service excellence will drive sustainable growth at this exciting time in TPI’s journey. Importantly, as a family business we have a strong ethos when it comes to building trust with our partners and customers. Marcus embodies this ethos and will be pivotal in scaling the business in the right way."
About TPI
Founded in 2012, TPI has become a market leader in the provision of IAQ solutions within HVAC systems that can be fitted both within new HVAC systems or retrofitted into existing systems.
Its products produce ions to clean indoor air. The ions are generated by Needlepoint Clusters™ and released into the HVAC airstream. As the ions come in contact with particles they become bonded together. This process is known as agglomeration. The process occurs repeatedly. Particulates join to become clusters of particulates. Each time a particulate joins a cluster, the cluster grows making it easier to capture and filter from the air. The Phenomenal Aire™ range cleans air without creating harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts.
