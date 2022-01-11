Australia and New Zealand Sterile Surgical Gloves Market Is Booming Worldwide 2022-2028 | Ansell Ltd., Cardinal Health

Australia and New Zealand Sterile Surgical Gloves Market

Sterile surgical gloves are worn by surgeons and other healthcare professionals during surgical procedures

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Australia and New Zealand Sterile Surgical Gloves Market report is an in-depth analysis study offered which explains necessary aspects like competition, segmentation, and regional growth in excessive detail. As a part of competitive analysis, the analysis study includes through company identification of leading players of the Australia and New Zealand Sterile Surgical Gloves Industry.

Australia and New Zealand Sterile Surgical Gloves Market report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. One of the objectives of this report is to identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players. Besides, the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential are also identified. For research methodology, secondary research, primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check, and final review was utilized.

Overview:

Surgical gloves are worn by surgeons and other health professionals during surgical procedures. Sterile surgical gloves act as a barrier to prevent infection, contamination, and the entry of bacteria and microbes, especially during orthopedic surgery. These gloves are widely used in healthcare settings to protect both healthcare workers and patients from infections.

The Australia and New Zealand sterile surgical gloves market is projected to hit AUD 59.64 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.6 percent over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Covid-19 Impact:

The lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 have placed an economic burden on the healthcare sector. The pandemic has also hampered the growth of Australia and New Zealand sterile surgical gloves market. The demand for surgical gloves increased during the pandemic, however, manufacturers failed to meet high demand, which leads to the shortage of surgical gloves.

Thus, Australian Government collaborated with many local surgical glove manufacturers to meet the growing demand of surgical gloves. As of March 23, 2020, around 130 companies in Australia were involved in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE), including surgical gowns and gloves.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for sterile surgical gloves due to increasing number of surgical procedures and hospital admissions are expected to propel growth of the Australia and New Zealand sterile surgical gloves market growth. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), around 47,054 (in 2016) and 48, 022 (in 2017) surgical procedures were carried out in Australia.

Moreover, increasing incidence of surgical site infection and hospital acquired infection due to increasing number of surgical procedures is expected to drive growth of the Australia and New Zealand sterile surgical gloves market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital-acquired infections account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year in American hospitals alone.

Restraints:

Risk of perforation in surgical gloves is expected to hamper the Australia and New Zealand sterile surgical gloves market. According to the Ansell Document Titled InTouch Clinical Update, perforation of surgical gloves is common and the risk of a surgical glove’s integrity is based on the type of surgery, nature of the task at hand, the surgical and aseptic skills of the wearer, the time for which a glove or pair of gloves are worn, the sharpness of surfaces coming into contact with the glove(s), and the mechanical stress to which they are subjected.

Market Taxonomy:

By Product Type:

Synthetic Gloves

Latex Gloves

Accelerator Free Gloves

By End User:

Surgeon/Physician

Specialty Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

Australia

New Zealand

Regional Insights:

Australia is expected to witness substantial growth in the Australia and New Zealand sterile surgical gloves market due to increasing demand for surgical gloves and favorable government initiatives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the region. For instance, in July 2020, Australian government implemented new guidelines for infection control training for all surgical staffs to curb the spread of the virus. Moreover, Australian government provided reimbursements for surgical gloves, as they are used by healthcare workers regularly.

