Increasing Burden of Malaria Providing Traction to Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug - New Study by Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Market across various industries and regions.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4769
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Market Snapshot
Global sales of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug are expected to reach US$ 3.6 Bn in 2021. Fact.MR still the Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug market to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of approximately 4% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Demand is expected to emerge the strongest in the anti-malarial segment, clocking a CAGR of 5% across the forecast period.
Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4769
Key Segments Covered
· Drug Type
Anti-malarial Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Drug
Anti-rheumatic Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Drug
Lupus Suppressant Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Drug
Anti COVID 19 Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Drug
Other Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Drugs
Competitive Landscape
Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from products that are eco-friendly by nature.
On March 5th, 2021, Aspen Pharmaceutical Corporation received R $20 million from BNDES in connection with its Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug manufacturing. A total of R $ 153 million was invested in research activities and expanded production capacity by the company in 2020 as part of two loan agreements with BNDES. Two firms had already reached several agreements concerning the manufacture of drugs on the market.
In July 2021, Sanofi and Asahi Kasei Pharma signed a license agreement to transfer sales rights for Plaquenil tablets 200 mg, an immunomodulator in Japan. The merger centered on treating cutaneous lupus erythematosus and systemic lupus erythematosus in Japan. Upon the execution of the agreement, the company will transfer the marketing rights to Plaquenil® to Asahi Kasei Pharma on October 1, 2021
Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4769
Future demand is expected to be bolstered by the global initiative to reduce the burden of malaria across both developing and developed nations. As of 2019, the W.H.O estimated that total funding for malaria elimination and control reached US$ 3 Bn, which provided stimulus to Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug production. That same year, 229 million active cases of malaria were detected, prompting countries to speed up eradication campaigns.
Key Takeaways of Hydroxychloroquine Market Study
Due to skyrocketing demand for hydroxychloroquine, the global hydroxychloroquine market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2020.
The coronavirus pandemic has spiked the prices of API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) which is set to increase the market value by 2X through 2020.
Based on drug type, anti-rheumatic drug has dominated the consumption of hydroxychloroquine in 2018 and is poised to account for nearly half of the market share by 2030.
Due to the high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus, United Stated is projected to remain a highly lucrative region during the forecast period.
In terms of production, currently, India accounted for nearly half of the global production in 2019.
“Increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus across the globe is poised to amplify the hydroxychloroquine market growth during the forecast period. The COVID-19 crisis will give an uptick to sales”, says the Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug market report:
Sales and Demand of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Growth of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Market
Market Analysis of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Market Insights of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug
Key Drivers Impacting the Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug
More Valuable Insights on Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug, Sales and Demand of Anti-malarial Hydroxychloroquine Drug, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:
Supriya Bhor
Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 9922699448
email us here