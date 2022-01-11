Car Subscription Business Industry Worth $12,090.6 Million, 23.1% CAGR by 2027

Car Subscription Business

Car Subscription Market by Service Provider, Vehicle Type, End Use, and Subscription Period: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantages of car subscriptions over leasing and flexibility, convenience, and affordability drive the growth of the global car subscription market. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. The restrictions on travel and commute resulted in decrease in demand for car subscriptions during the pandemic. Prominent Players: Daimler AG, Drover Limited, Facedrive Inc., Fair Financial Corp., OpenRoad Auto Group, Porsche AG, Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt Ltd., The Hertz Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volvo Car Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario on Car Subscription Market:

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, several governments had imposed strict lockdown across the country. The restrictions on travel and commute across local, intercity, and interstate locations resulted in decrease in demand for car subscriptions during the pandemic.

The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) witnessed weak financial performance during the pandemic, which forced them to focus on working capital management.

However, the demand for car subscription services is expected to rise slowly as digital technologies have been evolving.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10553

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global car subscription market was accounted for $3.55 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $12.09 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Benefits of car subscriptions over leasing and flexibility, convenience, and affordability have boosted the growth of the global car subscription market. However, cost-efficiency of the leading model and dominance of well-established rental, vehicle-sharing, and leasing market hamper the market growth. On the contrary, development of digital platforms to operate services, strategic partnership with automakers, and expansion of dealer networks are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (248 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10553

The global car subscription market is segmented on the basis of service provider, vehicle type, end use, subscription period, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. However, the IC-powered vehicle segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the market.

Based on end use, the corporate segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, holding more than half of the market. However, the private segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/car-subscription-market/purchase-options

The global car subscription market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.

The global car subscription market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Daimler AG, Drover Limited, Facedrive Inc., Fair Financial Corp., OpenRoad Auto Group, Porsche AG, Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., The Hertz Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volvo Car Corporation.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10553

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Ride-Hailing Service Market by Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, and Station-based Mobility), Vehicle Type (Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, and Others), Location (Urban and Rural), and End User (Institutional and Personal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ride-hailing-service-market

Mobility on Demand Market by type (Station-Based, E-Hailing, Car Rental, and Car Sharing), by service type (Information, Navigation, and Payment), by vehicle type (commercial and personal), and by connectivity type, (3G, 4G, 5G, WiFi, V2V, V2I, V2P, and V2N) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industrial Forecast 2017-2025. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobility-on-demand-market

Car Rental Market by Application (Leisure and Commercial), Rental Category (On Airport and Off airport), and Vehicle Type (Luxury car, Executive car, Economical car, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), and Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-car-rental-market-A12260

On-demand Transportation Market by type (E-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility), Outlook (Four-Wheeler, Micro Mobility), Service (E-Hailing, Car Rental, Car Sharing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/on-demand-transportation-market-A10066

Robo Taxi Market by Application (Goods and Passenger), Level of Autonomy (L4 and L5), Vehicle (Car and Shuttle/Van), Service (Rental and Station Based), and Propulsion (Electric, Hybrid, and Fuel Cell): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robo-taxi-market

Bike Rental Market by Service Type (Pay as you go and Subscription Based), by Propulsion (Petrol and Electric), by Duration (Short Term and Long Term), and by Application (Touring and Commuting): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bike-rental-market-A09610