Vacuum Sweeper Market to Surpass US$1.3Bn, High Demand for Clean Surroundings Sustaining Growth - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Vacuum Sweeper to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
Surpassing a valuation of US$ 3 billion by the end of 2027, the global Vacuum Sweepers market is projected to grow at a value CAGR of more than 7% between 2019 and 2027. Electric Vacuum Sweepers are gaining traction owing to the competitive advantage they provide such as zero emissions, high energy efficiency and less noise compared to other Vacuum Sweepers. Governments of several countries are setting up new guidelines for selection of Vacuum Sweepers in order to encourage municipal corporations to enhance penetration of electric sweepers into their fleet.
\Use of electric Vacuum Sweepers are aiding municipal corporations to reduce their carbon footprint, improve quality of air, and mitigate climate change. As a result, demand for Vacuum Sweepers are projected to increase over the forecast period. In addition, leading manufacturers are also promoting and expanding their product portfolio by adding electric Vacuum Sweepers which has boosted the demand for the electric Vacuum Sweepers globally and which is anticipated to witness high demand growth in the foreseeable future.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vacuum Sweeper. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vacuum Sweeper Market across various industries and regions.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vacuum Sweeper market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vacuum Sweeper
Key Segments of the Vacuum Sweeper Market
Fact.MR’s study on the Vacuum Sweeper market offers information divided into four key segments— type of product, end use, propulsion and region.
This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Product
· Mechanical Broom Sweeper
· Vacuum Sweeper
· Regenerative Air Sweeper
End Use
· Municipal Corporation
· Industrial
· Others
Propulsion
· Diesel
· Electric
· CNG/Gasoline
Region
· North America
· Latin America
· Europe
· East Asia
· South Asia & Oceania
· MEA
Key Takeaways of Vacuum Sweeper Market
In the Global Vacuum Sweeper market, Electric Vacuum Sweepers are anticipated to grow at a value CAGR of 16.4%, valued at more than US$ 640 million by the end of forecast period (2019 – 2027).
By product category, mechanical broom sweepers are anticipated to accumulate majority share in terms of value and are expected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Municipal corporation end use segment is projected to grow at volume CAGR of 5.9%. It is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 490 million and is projected to lose 242 BPS from its market share by the end of forecast period.
Vacuum Sweepers that are powered with diesel are anticipated to hold more than 65% market share in terms of value. They are projected to create 3.5X more opportunity than Vacuum Sweepers that are powered with CNG or Gasoline.
Europe is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 300 million and it is anticipated to hold maximum share in terms of value in the global Vacuum Sweeper market by the end of the forecast period.
“In order to minimize human interference and make the process automatic and emission free, manufacturers are strategizing new product developments to cater to the high demand for Vacuum Sweepers globally” says the Fact.MR analyst
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Vacuum Sweeper Company & brand share analysis: The report offers in-depth Vacuum Sweeper brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies
Vacuum Sweeper Historical volume analysis: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Vacuum Sweeper and projected sales performance for 2021-2031
Vacuum Sweeper Category & segment level analysis: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels
Vacuum Sweeper Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it
Post COVID consumer spending on Vacuum Sweeper: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power
More Valuable Insights on Vacuum Sweeper Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Vacuum Sweeper, Sales and Demand of Vacuum Sweeper, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
