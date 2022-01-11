Rise of the Semiconductor Industry Continues to Boost Aluminium Oxide Slurry Market Growth - Fact.MR Study
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Aluminium Oxide Slurry to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.
Fact.MR estimates chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry market value to increase rapidly at a CAGR 7.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, and top a valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn, up from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020.
Rise of the semiconductor industry continues to global CMP slurry market growth. Global demand for semiconductors has been boosted by rising smartphone and tablet usage. Semiconductors and microchips are used in almost all electronic equipment and products today, and they need to be processed perfectly. CMP slurry is a critical component in the fabrication of semiconductors, wafers, and microchips.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Aluminium Oxide Slurry market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Aluminium Oxide Slurry
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Aluminium Oxide Slurry, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Aluminium Oxide Slurry Market.
Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Global Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry market with detailed segmentation on the basis of type, application and key regions.
Type
Aluminum oxide
Ceramic
Cerium oxide
Silica
Others
Application
Silicon Wafers
Optical Substrates
Disk-drive Components
Other Microelectronic Surfaces
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
Asia Pacific Except Japan
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways of CMP Slurry Market:
Technological advances in semiconductor processing and fabrication has led to the requirement for highly polished and abrasion free components which will create a progressive environment for growth of the market.
Advanced device architectures and technologies like 3D FinFETs, 3D NANDs and 3D packaging will surge the demand for Aluminium oxide slurry during the assessment period.
Based on product, aluminum oxide is projected to surpass market valuation over US $ 1470 Mn by the end of 2029
Cerium oxide is projected to register dominating growth rate among other products and is anticipated to gain 147 BPS by the end of 2029
Silicon wafers are projected to remain a highly lucrative application in forthcoming years, representing over half of the global revenue share till 2029.
Advanced technologies and multilayers are set to offer additional opportunities as well as new challenges in the market.
In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to dominate the global CMP slurry market throughout the forecast period with a CAGR of ~8%
“Increasing necessity of tunable slurries with lower defectivity and high oxide removal rate will augment the demand for CMP slurries”, says the Fact.MR analyst.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Aluminium Oxide Slurry Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Aluminium Oxide Slurry market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.
Aluminium Oxide Slurry Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.
Aluminium Oxide Slurry Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.
Aluminium Oxide Slurry Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.
Aluminium Oxide Slurry Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.
Post COVID consumer spending on Aluminium Oxide Slurry: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Aluminium Oxide Slurry sales.
More Valuable Insights on Aluminium Oxide Slurry Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Aluminium Oxide Slurry, Sales and Demand of Aluminium Oxide Slurry, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
