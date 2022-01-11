Global Counter UAS Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Counter UAS Market Size – USD 698.6 million in 2019, Market Trends – Higher demand for laser-based Counter UAS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.

The Global Counter UAS Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The global market landscape of Counter UAS is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Key Market Contenders:

The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Counter UAS market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario and economic landscape accredited to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected the lives and markets worldwide and has caused disruptions in the business sphere. The report encompasses the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Counter UAS market along with impacts on the key segments of the industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Counter UAS Market on the basis of Type, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems

Electronic Systems

Kinetic Systems

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Commercial

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Counter UAS market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Counter UAS industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Counter UAS market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Counter UAS industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

