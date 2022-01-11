Agrochemicals Sector Substantiates Amplified Demand for Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride in the Coming Years - Fact.MR
EINPresswire.com/ -- The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride Market across various industries and regions.
Ammonium chloride is an inorganic chemical compound, which is predominantly used as a fertilizer. Other bundled applications of ammonium chloride in pharmaceuticals, food, textiles and other metal industries, have fetched notable advancements over the past decades. Global ammonium chloride market is poised to reflect moderate growth under 5% for these sectors. However, agrochemicals would still be the dominant application of ammonium chloride. The recent past has witnessed a resurgence of fertilizer grade ammonium chloride whose market is forecast to surpass US$ 2 Bn in 2029, reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report on ammonium chloride market.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride Market.
Ammonium Chloride Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the ammonium chloride market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, application and key regions.
Grade
Fertilizer
Pharma
Battery / Industrial
Food
Metal Works
Application
Agrochemical
Medical / Pharmaceutical
Food Additives
Leather & Textiles
Batteries
Middle East & Africa
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Key takeaways of the Global Ammonium Chloride Market
Ammonium chloride is used as a fertilizer for gaining high yield in paddy crops, which is a dominant grade, and accounts for around 90% market share.
Use of ammonium chloride as a salty flavor additive, a replacement to common salt is trending in Western Europe, and the trend is likely to migrate to other regions in the mid-term forecast.
Owing to technological advancements in Lithium-ion and polymer based batteries, ammonium chloride battery is now outdated. Thus, battery grade ammonium chloride is poised to experience stagnant growth till 2029.
Demand for Agrochemical ammonium chloride from medical/ pharmaceuticals in 2029 is anticipated to increase two fold from that of 2019.
East Asia is expected to maintain its reign in terms of supply and demand, accounting for more than three fourth of global ammonium chloride supply
The ammonium chloride market is fragmented in nature, with prominent manufactures of ammonium chloride coming from China.
Global ammonium chloride market is highly import-oriented, China is the largest exporter of ammonium chloride, the demand for ammonium chloride in Latin America and MEA is predominantly met through imports only.
“Owing to established application of ammonium chloride in fertilizers, the manufacturers need to re-configure strategy for focused development in other niche applications. Prominent manufactures are now focusing on exploring newer applications to track developments in ammonium chloride market.” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Question answered in the survey of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride market report:
Sales and Demand of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride
Growth of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride Market
Market Analysis of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride
Market Insights of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride
Key Drivers Impacting the Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride market
Which are the Key drivers impacted by Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride market
Restraints Shaping Market Growth
Market Survey of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride
More Valuable Insights on Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride, Sales and Demand of Agrochemical Ammonium Chloride, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.
