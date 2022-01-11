Submit Release
Growth of Paints & Coatings and Steel Industry is Poised to Fuel Anti-Corrosive Agents Market Demand

Anti-Corrosive Agents Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2022 - 2031

Anti-corrosive agents are used to decrease the corrosion rate when added to a solvent, be it liquid or gas. Anti-corrosive agents form a layer around the substrate, which resists other chemicals and corrosion-causing agents that come in contact with the substrate layer. Anti-corrosive agents are used in various industries in the form of coatings, adhesives, sealants or other forms, depending upon the end-use industry. Anti-corrosive agents are oil-based, water-soluble, glycol-based and in other forms depending upon the nature of the application of anti-corrosive agents. Water-based anti-corrosive agents are used to protect metals surfaces, such as iron, aluminium, copper alloys, etc. against corrosion. Oil-based anti-corrosive agents have applications in plastic injection molds, steel, electric products, and iron & copper alloys.

Market Segmentation

The anti-corrosive agents market is segmented as follows:

Anti-corrosive agents by chemistry:

Oil-based
Water-soluble
Others

Anti-corrosive agents by end-use industry:

Paints and Coating
Steel
Oil and Natural Gas
Pharmaceutical
Others

Key questions answered in Anti-Corrosive Agents Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Anti-Corrosive Agents Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Anti-Corrosive Agents segments and their future potential?
What are the major Anti-Corrosive Agents Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Anti-Corrosive Agents Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

List of Participants

The participants involved in the anti-corrosive agents market are listed below:

BASF SE
The Dow Chemical Company
Kao Corporation
Setral Chemie GmbH
Ascotran
ZET-Chemie
KL-Lampo
Wigol W. Stache GmbH
Aerosol Specialists Sdn. Bhd.

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Anti-Corrosive Agents market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
Evaluation of current Anti-Corrosive Agents market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Regional Outlook

The North America region has witnessed steady growth in the pharmaceutical industry in the recent years. The paints & coatings and oil & gas industries in the North America region are also growing at an appreciable rate. These factors are expected to boost the sales of anti-corrosive agents in the region. Anti-corrosive agents are expected to register significant growth in the European region as well. The European region is a prominent market with growing chemical, automotive, pharmaceutical and paints & coating industries. The growth of these industries in Europe is expected to boost the anti-corrosive agents market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Anti-Corrosive Agents Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Anti-Corrosive Agents Market Survey and Dynamics
Anti-Corrosive Agents Market Size & Demand
Anti-Corrosive Agents Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Anti-Corrosive Agents Sales, Competition & Companies involved

