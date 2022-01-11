Growth of Chemical Industry to Augment Demand of Cummene Derivatives Market: States Fact.MR
Cummene derivatives are organic compounds that fall under the category of aromatic compounds. Cummene hydro peroxide, di-isopropyl benzene, tri-isopropyl benzene and sodium cummene sulfonate are cummene derivatives. Cummene derivatives are used as an oxidant in the preparation of polystyrene nanocapsules. Cummene derivatives are also used as catalysts during rapid polymerization, polymerization inhibitors, chemical intermediates, and curing agents in the polymer industry. Cummene hydroperoxide, a derivative of cummene, is widely used in the production of phenol and acetone. Cummene derivatives are also used in formulations of liquid and powder detergents.
The latest report by Fact.MR, examines the Cummene Derivatives market demand, growth opportunities and Cummene Derivatives market size and share. The report tracks Cummene Derivatives sales in over 20 countries, highlighting the variance and unique set of conditions that are unique to every market. The study analyzes Cummene Derivatives market key trends that are currently determining the overall growth.
Cummene Derivatives Market: Dynamics
Cummene derivatives are widely used as intermediate in various industrial and chemical industries. Growth of chemical industry will lead to the growth of the cummene derivatives market. Cummene derivatives are also used in preparation of phenols and acetone. Phenols are used in the manufacturing of a variety of phenolic derivatives. Thus, increase in demand for phenol and acetone will boost the cummene derivatives market. Growth of plastic and polymer industries will led to increase in demand for cummene derivatives. Increase in demand for adhesives, sealants, printing inks, etc. will also escalate the consumption of cummene derivatives.
Cummene Derivatives Market: Segmentation
The global cummene derivatives market can be segmented on the basis of its product type and application.
The global cummene derivatives market is segmented on the basis its product types into:
Cummene Hydroperoxide
Di-isopropyl Benzene
1,2 Di-isopropyl benzene
1,3 Di-isopropyl benzene
1,4 Di-isopropyl benzene
Tri-isopropyl benzene
Sodium cummene sulfonate
40% purity
98% purity
The global cummene derivatives market is segmented on the basis of its applications into:
Intermediates
Polymerization inhibitor
Curing Agent
Oxidizing Agent
Consumer Printing Inks
Peroxides
Oil field applications
Drilling fluids
Corrosion inhibitors
Process solvents
Washing & Cleaning
Personal Care products
Others
Key questions answered in Cummene Derivatives Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Cummene Derivatives Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Cummene Derivatives segments and their future potential?
What are the major Cummene Derivatives Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Cummene Derivatives Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Cummene Derivatives Market: Key Participants
Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global cummene derivatives market are:
Eastman Chemical Company
Merk kGaA
Tokyo Chemical Industry
Finetech Industry Ltd.
Weifang Richem International Ltd,
Nandadeep Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Stepan Company
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Cummene Derivatives market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global Market
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the market.
Evaluation of current Cummene Derivatives market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
Cummene Derivatives Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of production of phenol, the U.S is leading the market in North America region and is expected to grow, owing to which the North America region is a potential market for cummene derivatives. Growth is being witnessed in plastic, polymer and other chemical industries in the Asia Pacific region. Besides that, phenol production has also increased in Asia Pacific region, especially in countries, such as China and India, which makes this region a prominent market for cummene derivatives.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Cummene Derivatives Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Cummene Derivatives Market Survey and Dynamics
Cummene Derivatives Market Size & Demand
Cummene Derivatives Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Cummene Derivatives Sales, Competition & Companies involved
