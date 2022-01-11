Emerging Affordable Systems Helps Hyperspectral Imaging System Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Hyperspectral Imaging System Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of affordable hyperspectral imaging cameras is providing an opportunity to expand the usage of the technology in various fields and applications. In the historic period, the cost of hyperspectral imaging systems is high but recent hyperspectral imaging system market trends include emerging affordable hyperspectral imaging systems which are proving to be helpful in many fields especially in medical and diagnostics, scientific and laboratories, and others. For instance, in 2020 Hyspex, a Norway-based company that offers hyperspectral cameras, announced the launch of an affordable universal hyperspectral camera with sharp optics and good accuracy. The camera features a special detector and is designed for field, laboratory, and airborne applications.

Increasing demand from the military and defense sectors is expected to drive the growth of the hyperspectral imaging system market going forward. The defense sector requires collecting airborne and space-borne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) information for various internal uses, through various electro-optical devices, such as hyperspectral imaging. These devices also have applications in various aerial vehicles. For instance, in 2020, the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) was seeking offers from US operators of remote sensing satellites capable of providing data analytics and imagery services. The DIU is interested in remote sensing technologies such as hyperspectral imaging, synthetic aperture radar, electro-optical imaging, radiofrequency sensing, and infrared imaging. According to TBRC’s global hyperspectral imaging system market growth analysis, the increasing demand from the military and defense sectors propels the growth of the hyperspectral imaging system market.

The global hyperspectral imaging system market size is expected to grow from $15.04 billion in 2021 to $17.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The global hyperspectral imaging system market is expected to reach $33.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.2%.

Major players covered in the global hyperspectral imaging system industry are Headwall Photonics, Specim, Corning Incorporated, Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, Resonon Inc, Telops Inc., Surface Optics Corporation, CytoViva Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging Ltd, Raytheon Company, BaySpec Inc, Horiba Ltd, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K, Thorlabs Inc, Cubert GmbH, Diaspective Vision GmbH, and Raptor Photonics.

TBRC’s global hyperspectral imaging system market report is segmented by product into cameras, accessories, by technology into push broom, snapshot, others, by application into military surveillance, remote sensing, life sciences and medical diagnostics, machine vision and optical sorting, others, by end user into food and agriculture, healthcare, defense, mining and metrology, others.

Hyperspectral Imaging System Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Cameras, Accessories), By Technology (Push Broom, Snapshot), By Application (Military Surveillance, Remote Sensing, Life Sciences And Medical Diagnostics, Machine Vision And Optical Sorting), By End-User (Food And Agriculture, Healthcare, Defense, Mining And Metrology) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a hyperspectral imaging system market overview, forecast hyperspectral imaging system market size and growth for the whole market, hyperspectral imaging system market segments, geographies, hyperspectral imaging system market trends, hyperspectral imaging system market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

