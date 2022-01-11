Increasing Need For Quality Control Contributes To Machine Vision Market Growth

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company's Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing need for quality inspection and automation is expected to propel the growth of the machine vision market over the forecast period. Quality control helps the manufacturing industry in detecting production problems early, ensuring product quality, and saving time. Machine vision systems are used to capture images of products to analyze them based on various quality and safety characteristics. For instance, according to robotics and automation news, about 1.4 million industrial robots are used for quality inspection in 2020. In addition, according to World Economic Forum, in 2020, 50% of business leaders are planning to accelerate the automation of repetitive tasks within their organization. According to TBRC’s machine vision market research, the growing need for quality inspection and automation is driving the growth of the market.

The global machine vision market size is expected to grow from $12.09 billion in 2021 to $13.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The machine vision market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Machine vision market analysis states that Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the market. The regions covered in the machine vision market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global machine vision industry are Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, FLIR Systems, Intel Corporation, ISRA Vision, Keyence Corporation, LMI Technologies Inc., Microscan Systems Inc., National Instruments, Omron Corporation, Optotune AG, Sick AG, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Texas Instruments, Tordivel AS, USS Vision, ViDi Systems SA, Bosch Rexroth, Euclid Labs, Perception Inc., Vitronic GmbH.

TBRC’s global machine vision global market report is segmented by product into PC-based, smart camera-based, by offering into hardware, software, service, by deployment type into general machine vision system, robotic cell, by application into quality assurance and inspection, positioning and guidance, measurement, identification, predictive maintenance, by end-use industry into automotive, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, electronics and semiconductor, pulp and paper, printing and labeling, food and beverage, postal and logistics, others.

Machine Vision Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (PC-Based, Smart Camera-Based), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By Deployment Type (General Machine Vision System, Robotic Cell), By Application (Quality Assurance And Inspection, Positioning And Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Predictive Maintenance), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals, Electronics And Semiconductor, Pulp And Paper, Printing And Labeling, Food And Beverage, Postal And Logistics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a machine vision market overview, forecast machine vision market size and growth for the whole market, machine vision market segments, geographies, machine vision market trends, machine vision market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

