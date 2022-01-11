Dragon Ventures Allocates $20 Millions Into Newly Founded GameFi And Blockchain Startups

Dragon ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in startup companies, has recently announced their $20 million allocation to newly founded blockchain startups. The investment is made as part of the company's efforts to foster innovation in the blockchain industry.

/EIN News/ -- East Sussex, UK, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in early stage, high-potential startups. The company has been scouting and investing in more than 12 successful projects over the last year, including early investment into Blockchain platforms such as Fantom, Near, Sol Avax, Casper, DeFi protocols such as Uniswap, Sushiswap, and GameFi startups such as My Neighbor Alice, Metamon, Star Atlas.

Having reached outstanding returns from the previous investment, Dragon Ventures decides to allocate approximately $20 million worth of funding to invest in newly founded companies that are developing blockchain-based games with Metaverse vision or providing industry-wide blockchain solutions.

Dragon Ventures is founded by Mr. Lai Trung Hien, an ex-representative of Krypital Group, the one behind the phenomenal success in VietNam of the 4 ICOs namely: Cybermiles, Arcblock, Merculet, Egretia. Dragon Ventures has an outstanding track record in identifying and supporting innovative technology companies to grow from an idea into a reality. "We are committed to bringing together the best minds in the industry to help these startups grow and reach their full potential", Mr. Hien said.

The priority of Dragon Ventures is to help early-stage companies grow their initial user base through partnerships. Besides providing capital, Dragon Ventures will also offer guidance on strategic development or management advice through their network of experts and advisors, and help startups connect with other investors. The company will also partner with established tech entrepreneurs who want to totally focus on building their product or service and want to establish strategic partnerships with Dragon Ventures to accelerate market expansion, develop new technology, acquire more customers or grow existing successful products.

The founder also said that Dragon Ventures will focus on investing in companies that have proven traction with a strong team and product-market fit. "There are many compelling opportunities in the blockchain industry, and we aim to invest in companies that are providing innovative, disruptive solutions to the DeFi and GameFi segments, where there is a clear market need." Mr. Hien added. "We're looking forward to working with entrepreneurs who share our passion for creating world-changing technologies."

