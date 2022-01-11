Dental Equipment Market Report 2022, Size Estimation, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth, Forecast Analysis by 2027

Dental Equipment Market

Dental Equipment Market Research Report, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis by Product, Treatment, End User- Forecast till 2027

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The Global dental equipment market is expected to reach USD 9.28 billion by 2025 at CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The growing geriatric population, which faces a variety of dental issues as they age, as well as an increase in dental caries and other periodontal diseases, as well as an increase in cosmetic dentistry for the purpose of straightening teeth, have all contributed to the growth of the global market for dental appliances. Technology developments in imaging and radiology, the consumption of hazardous drugs like nicotine or alcohol that lead to tooth loss, and a rise in dental clinics and specialists all contribute to the expansion of the dental appliance market. Another trend that is gaining popularity is government-sponsored oral hygiene initiatives. A number of countries have recently introduced programmes to improve oral health.

An obstacle in the worldwide market could be the prohibitively expensive equipment and the lack of insurance coverage for dental procedures. Owing to the extensive transmission of SARS-CoV-2 all over the world, the potential for infected people who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic to transmit the virus, and the complex nature of dental treatments with close proximity of the doctor to the patient's mouth and throat, dental personnel teams have a unprecedented risk of exposure and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to others. This has created unforeseen challenges to the market.

Segmental Analysis

In the worldwide dental equipment market, the product, treatment, and end-user are separated into three categories:

Dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems & parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and others are included into the type of product in the marketplace. The systems and parts sub-segment is expected to hold the greatest share of the market due to an increase in demand for CAD/CAM. Dental procedures can be completed in half the time with the CAD/CAM system, which is gaining in popularity. Advances in diagnosis will almost certainly lead to an increase in the sector. Computer-aided design (CAD) and digital imprinting tools are also used by dentists and laboratory specialists.

There are four therapy categories in the market: orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics. In terms of market value, the prosthodontic sub-segment is predicted to earn the greatest income.

Hospitals and clinics, dental laboratories, and others make up the three main segments of the market. The dental equipment market is likely to be dominated by the hospital sector, which is the largest end consumer of dental equipment. It's because there are more hospitals. In addition, the vast majority of dental procedures are performed in hospitals rather than dental laboratories.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to retain its dominance over the market. This is due to a combination of factors including the increasing ageing population, presence of advanced medical infrastructure, the rise in the number of dentists and dental clinics, and a rise in the number of dental procedures that are performed.

The European market expanded significantly. Growth in this market is being fueled by a favourable reimbursement scenario, an increase in government spending on healthcare, and a growing senior population.

The dental equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the globe because of increased demand for dental procedures, less stringent regulations, the acceptance of novel technologies, and an increase in medical tourism. Cancers of the mouth, such as mouth cancer and lip cancer, are on the rise as well.

Dentists in the Middle East and Africa are seeing a rise in demand for their services, which is fueling the market's expansion.

Competitive Dynamics

The key players in global dental equipment market are Sirona Dental Systems, Henry Schein, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International, Inc., GC Corporation, Biolase Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., KaVo Dental, A-dec Inc., Midmark Corporation, 3M, and Bien-Air Medical Technologies.

