Crystal McCullough of The Spearhead Group Inc. is accepted into Forbes Finance Council
Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms.HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, January 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal McCullough, Chief Financial Officer of The Spearhead Group Inc., a world-class nationwide executive placement and staffing firm, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Crystal McCullough was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Crystal McCullough into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Crystal has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, The Spearhead Group will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils team. Crystal is also co-owner of a technology consulting firm, Afework McCullough Business Immigration & Sports she will use these practices learned here in the Forbes Council to transfer to her other businesses as well.
When asked about her induction into the Finance Council, Crystal commented:
“I am extremely honored to receive my invitation to the Forbes Council, I am very excited to begin work with other finance executives from top industry leaders like The Spearhead Group. My late father, left this business to my mother, and with new technology and ideas, together have been able to grow the company exponentially and organically— which I will share more tips on how to propel your company in my future articles.
Today’s business is changing so quickly, especially during the pandemic and our organization has adapted to the new times as we are constantly evolving. This Forbes council will be a great platform for me to network with my peers in the industry, people who are forward thinkers, and executives at the top of their careers. It is imperative to have a voice in this industry, one that can educate and propel other businesses to the same level of success by utilizing our unique techniques and industry connections that The Spearhead Group (SHG) has maintained for the past 40 years.
Since becoming CFO of SHG, I have found it is most important for me to let the public know that minority women-owned businesses deserve respect and a rightful place in the ever-changing market. In a short amount of time, I have been able to dramatically increase revenue by focusing our contribution to short-term financial performance and promoting company behaviors that lead to sustained top- and bottom-line growth. Furthermore, my partnership with the CEO on matters beyond finance is one of my top tips for organizational growth. By including company strategy and major cross-functional issues as apart of the role outside of financial issues, a seamless relationship is created.
My participation and the value of this new Forbes community will help me push The Spearhead Group to new goals all while further cementing my leadership role in my current industry and community. I look forward to all of the new opportunities, my new monthly Forbes column and joining expert panels to help inspire other women in business, and share my expertise and perspective while learning from other industry leaders.”
ABOUT THE SPEARHEAD GROUP
Founded in 1982, The Spearhead Group is HUB, M/WBE certified firm with extensive expertise specializing in a wide variety of Professional Staffing, Engineering Services, IT Support, and Medical domains. SHG has the technology, partnerships and expertise to help find and hire talented job seekers and manage any process smoothly. The company has over 40 years of service in the consulting and staffing arena providing local and nationwide staffing and consulting services. For press inquiries please reach out to Sylvia Sherman (713-622-7171) For more information about The Spearhead Group, visit spearheadgroup.com.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com.
