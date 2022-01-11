Submit Release
The Padded Wagon Provides Secure Storage Options

NEW YORK, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce they provide secure storage options for individuals who need temporary or permanent storage for some of their belongings. Their storage facilities offer 24-hour security, giving customers peace of mind that the items they store there are safe and sound at all times.

The Padded Wagon offers competitive pricing on their storage facilities located in Los Angeles, New York City, New Jersey, and Pompano Beach, Florida, making it easier for their customers to find affordable storage options without sacrificing the security of their belongings. The clean facilities feature climate control to protect items against the elements and ensure they remain in the best possible condition. Their goal is to give their customers the secure, reliable storage solutions they need, whether they need a place to temporarily store their household belongings in between moves or need a permanent solution to reduce clutter in their homes.

At The Padded Wagon, customers can rely on their storage solutions for all types of items. Customers can choose to hire the company to pack and store their things or handle the packing and transportation themselves, giving them the flexibility to complete the transition the way that best suits their needs. With accurate inventory management records, customers can view the items that are in the storage facility and even request certain items for pickup or delivery to their homes.

Anyone interested in learning about the secure storage options can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or by calling 1-212-222-4880.

About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York. They provide local, national, and international moving services to help their customers get their belongings to their new location promptly and safely. Their team is dedicated to giving their customers the safe, reliable moving services they need for a less stressful experience.

Company: The Padded Wagon

Address: 163 Exterior Street

City: Bronx

State: NY

Zip code: 10451

Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880

Jason
The Padded Wagon
+1 212-222-4880
