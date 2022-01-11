The Padded Wagon Handles Sensitive Moves
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce they can help their customers move sensitive items with confidence that they will have the necessary protection to ensure safe transportation. The professional movers are capable of handling fine art, pianos, and more to help make the moving process as stress-free as possible.
Many individuals prefer to handle moving sensitive items themselves to ensure they are handled with care. When they turn to the professional movers at The Padded Wagon, they can rest assured that their experienced team will handle all of these items as if they were their own, giving customers confidence their precious belongings are in good hands. They carefully package and transport these items from one location to another for prompt, reliable service with a high degree of safety.
As a family-owned business, The Padded Wagon understands how important belongings are to families and strive to keep them as safe as possible throughout the moving process. They guarantee their movers will treat every item with care and take the necessary precautions to protect the most sensitive items. They are licensed and insured to further give their customers peace of mind during the moving process.
Anyone interested in learning about moving sensitive belongings can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or by calling 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York. They provide local, national, and international moving services to help customers get their belongings to their new location promptly and safely. Their team is dedicated to giving their customers the safe, reliable moving services they need for a less stressful experience.
Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880
