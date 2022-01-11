Varicose Vein Treatment Market : Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2025

Asia-Pacific provides growth opportunities for the key players operating in the market due to high population base, development in healthcare infrastructure

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Varicose Vein Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Varicose veins are abnormal, dilated blood vessels caused by weakening of the vessels walls. The global varicose vein treatment market was valued at $ 376.64 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 589.06 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific provides lucrative growth opportunities for the key players operating in the varicose vein treatment market due to high population base, development in healthcare infrastructure, and increase in geriatric population. However, as insurance companies do not cover the entire material expenses of a surgery, it is estimated to hamper the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment.

The Varicose Vein Treatment Market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market.

The global varicose vein treatment market is segmented based on procedure, product and services, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, surgical ligation/stripping. Based on product, the market is divided into ablation devices, sclerotherapy injection and other. Ablation devices is further bifurcated into radiofrequency ablation devices, laser ablation devices and others. Based on the end user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory centers. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Varicose Vein Treatment Market include Medtronic, Lumenis, Alma Lasers Ltd., Angiodynamics, Inc., Biolitec AG, BTG PLC, Energist Ltd., Sciton Inc., WONTECH Co., Ltd., and Syneron.

