Window Blinds Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 5% through 2031
The window blinds market, projecting a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR has recently published an extensive report on the window blinds market, projecting a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. By 2021-end, the market is forecast to reach US$ 2.6 Bn. Demand for electrically operated window blinds is likely to surge, as energy efficiency concerns acquire precedence, registering a CAGR of 5% by 2031.
The latest industry analysis and survey on Window Blinds Market provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Window Blinds market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.
Key Segments Covered
Product Type
Horizontal Window Blinds
Vertical Window Blinds
Roman Window Blinds
Roll Up Window Blinds
Window Pane Operation
Manually Operated Window Blinds
Electrically Operated Window Blinds
Application
Residential Window Blinds
Commercial Window Blinds
Industrial Window Blinds
Sales Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Independent Retailers
Online Sales
Company Websites
3rd Party Online Sales
Category-wise insights
High Aesthetic Appeal to Widen Uptake of Roll-Up Blinds?
According to Fact.MR, preference of roll-up window blinds is not anticipated to wane across the forthcoming decade. As per the report, roll-up blinds will likely constitute approximately 40% of the global market share until 2031.
Roll-up blinds are not just décor accessories, but a centerpiece of attraction for visitors who have an aesthetic sense. Their highly flexible nature, making it simple and easy use. Moreover, they are extremely durable, constructed with good quality fabrics.
Energy Efficiency Concerns Bolstering Sales of Electric Window Blinds?
As urbanization expands, there is an uptick in electricity consumption, leading to elevated concerns regarding energy efficiency across countries. Hence, consumers have adopted various energy saving appliances to reduce their footprint, thus widening the scope for electrically operated window blinds.
Modern technological advancements in window treatment have made blinds more insulated, improving the thermal efficiency of the windows they frame when closed, particularly across cold climates. Furthermore, they can be scheduled to open and close at specific times. Based on these trends, electric window blinds will expand at over 5% CAGR until 2031.
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
Demand of Window Blinds Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Window Blinds market growth
Current key trends of Window Blinds Market
Market Size of Window Blinds and Window Blinds Sales projections for the coming years
Crucial insights in Window Blinds market research report:
Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Window Blinds market.
Basic overview of the Window Blinds, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Window Blinds across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
The Demand of Window Blinds Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Window Blinds Market development during the forecast period.
Key Question answered in the Survey of Window Blinds market Report By Fact.MR
Window Blinds Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Window Blinds Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
Window Blinds Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Window Blinds .
Window Blinds Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR's Window Blinds market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
Window Blinds market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
Post COVID consumer spending on Window Blinds market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior
