Virtualization Security Market 2022: Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future

virtualization security

Rise in adoption of virtual applications across prime enterprises have boosted the growth of the global virtualization security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in cybersecurity concerns, increase in adoption of bringing your own device and internet of things drive the growth of the global virtualization security market.

The global virtualization security market was pegged at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period, due to benefits such as increased flexibility, scalability, and ease of administration. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global battery materials market in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in adoption of virtualization security solutions across on-premise platforms among strongly regulated industries.

Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global virtualization security market, due to rise in AI-powered electronic applications and surge in trend toward data center applications in organizations. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, owing to increase in trends toward cybersecurity.

The global virtualization security market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, as the region is the most dominant market for the virtualization security industry and home to major market players that offer advanced solutions. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period, due to presence of prime players in the market and increase in penetration of AI-powered electronic equipment in the region.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 360 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13469

Major industry players - Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Sophos Ltd and McAfee, LLC.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in demand for virtualization security solutions among small and medium enterprises for protecting company's data.

• Moreover, the global adoption of work from home increased the need to detect and block malware and reduce cyber-attacks and data theft issues.

• The rise in demand for AI and machine learning-powered solutions increased the need for the virtualization security market. However, the lack of skilled workforce hampered the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13469

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Smart Home Security Market

2. Endpoint Security Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.