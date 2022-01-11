GenieMD awarded Telehealth/Telemedicine agreement with Premier, Inc.
Embracing the Premier member community with a leading virtual care platform, CONTINUUM, allows the opportunity to extend clinical services into the home, establishing a continuous care delivery model.”DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenieMD, Inc. (“GenieMD”), has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for Telehealth/Telemedicine with Premier, Inc. Effective January 1, 2022, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Telehealth/Telemedicine platform and services.
— Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer, GenieMD
“GenieMD was just recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 Technology Innovation Leader in the North America Virtual Care Industry” said Thomas Foley, Chief Growth Officer of GenieMD, “Embracing the Premier member community with a leading virtual care platform, inclusive of Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM), will allow the opportunity to extend clinical services into the home and across their community of care establishing a continuous care delivery model.”
Virtual care solutions involve communication platforms and devices in the care continuum using information technology to ensure an unhindered connection between patients and the other healthcare stakeholders, who will play a central role in the shift to value-based care. Virtual care encompasses telehealth products and services. It includes virtual visits, telemedicine solutions such as teleradiology, remote patient monitoring (RPM), patient portals, scheduling, and electronic health record systems interface. Virtual care revenue in the United States (US) alone is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 40.4% from $28.63 billion in 2019 to $218.99 billion in 2025, emerging as the next significant growth opportunity across the healthcare space.
Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.
About GenieMD
Based in San Francisco, CA, GenieMD, Inc. is an award-winning, global provider of telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and clinical call center triage solutions. GenieMD offers customized, white-labeled telehealth solutions to hospitals, health networks, large group practices and commercial insurance carriers. Its enterprise clients are based throughout the United States as well as in Europe, Asia and South America. Maximizing the potential of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies, GenieMD is transforming health care to provide the best and fastest care to patients when they need it most. GenieMD is Legitscript-approved, having met the highest standards for legality, safety and transparency. For more information visit www.genieMD.com
