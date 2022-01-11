Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence in the education sector market is expected to reach amarket size of USD 17.83 Billion by 2027 and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solution is a primary factor driving growth of the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market, and this is further expected to increase exponentially over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector industry

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Pearson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc., Blackboard Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., and Cognii, Inc.

Increasing demand for real-time learner’s progress monitoring and analysis solutions, and growing demand for AI technology to simplify administrative processes at institutions is driving artificial intelligence deployment in the education sector globally.

Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector Market Scope:Market Size – USD 1.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 43.8%, Market Trends – Rise in venture capital funding in EdTech companies

One of the report’s central components is the broad Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market players.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence in the education sector market on the basis of deployment, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Virtual Learning Environment

Smart Content

Intelligent Tutoring Systems

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Corporate Learning

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Artificial Intelligence in the Education market for the forecast period 2020 - 2027 brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

The Artificial Intelligence in the Education Sector market report discusses in detail the revenue and cost profit analysis of the prominent players of the market. It also focuses on the strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust footing in the market such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and licensing agreements, among others. It covers business overview, expansion plans, gross profit margins, revenue growth, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, and financial standing of the companies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are also covered to offer detailed analysis of the key companies operating in the market.

